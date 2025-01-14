Tuesday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Overs and unders triple six appeal

Pretoria Capitals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Tuesday 14 January, 11:00

TV: live on Zee

Pretoria Capitals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape SAT20 tips

Sunrisers, the holders, have lost two from two. As alarming as their slide, more should be made of their decision-making. Ottniel Baartman as their sixth bowling option in a tight chase against Paarl? Baartman has a 50% win rate in two years on top bowler. But he is unbackle now until we see some rational gameplans.

At Centurion, clear thinking and plans are essential because of the flat nature of the surface. And even though Sunrisers look set to go off at odds-against, they are now a proposition which makes one nervous.

Instead, it may be best to wager on batters dominating. The opportunity to do so has been delayed because of rain in Pretoria-Durban on Sunday. The weather forecast is much better with no rain forecast.

More than 200 in first-innings on five-year form is a 4/15.00 chance. More than 220 is a 2/13.00 chance. Keep those numbers in mind when perusing the first-innings market. On sixes the average is 20 and we can play overs at 17.5 at 5/61.84 with Sportsbook.

A couple of top-bat picks include Zak Crawley at 9/25.50. That's big for an opener and this is just for sort of pitch which rewards his technique. Senuran Muthusamy has batted up the order for Pretoria so we note the 16s.

Recommended Bet Back over 17.5 sixes SBK 10/11

Gulf Giants v Desert Vipers

Tuesday 14 January, 14:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Gulf Giants v Desert Vipers ILT20 tips

These two meet in Dubai in a night game and the toss is likely to prove important. The Giants were on the receiving end of the bias for the chaser when they failed to defend a stiff target of 175 against Sharjah. Before that contest there was a 66% bias for the chaser from 50 matches.

Vipers are primed to go off favourites but they are a mug bet at 1.748/11 pre-toss. We don't expect the market to move too much on the toss so anything odds-against on Giants works well with the obvious caveat.

The sixes market is of interest again. Is under 13.5 really too short at 8/111.73? In the last four years it has won 77% of the time in 87 matches. If we filter to ILT20 and night matches only, it is nine in 14. That's 64%. A reminder that 8/111.73 is 57.9% implied probability.

