Thursday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Keep hitting sixes line
Ed Hawkins previews two T20 matches taking place on Thursday - Gulf Giants v Dubai Capitals and Durban Super Giants v Paarl Royals - with wagers for both...
-
Giants could come back from the dead
-
Oppose high sixes line in Dubai
-
In-play betting alert: Paarl are chasers supreme
-
Can Klaasen deliver top bat winner at 9/25.50?
-
Dubai Capitals v Gulf Giants
Thursday 23 January, 14.30
TV: live on Zee
Dubai Capitals v Gulf Giants ILT20 tips
Gulf Giants, second in the ladder last season, need a surge to get themselves into play-off contention. They are bottom of the pile but are unlikely to be panicking just yet.
Last season they won their last four to climb the table. With only one win this term they have work to do but they will point to the fact that they have chased only twice. Their success did come against Dubai when they got up to to chase 165 with six wickets to spare.
Gerhard Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer rescued them from 88 for four with some blistering hitting. It was no doubt aided by the wet ball caused by dew. This has been a consistent issue for teams defending in this tournament and it is a drum we must keep banging to make sure punters are hearing okay.
In a night game again in Dubai, the side batting first will almost certainly chase. Before Wednesday's contest, the bias stood at 66% in the last four years. It means we would be utterly mad to bet pre-toss. An early show suggests Giants will go off at slight odds against even if the flip does go their way. Getting with the outsiders in such a way is a solid strategy.
Giants are unlikely to be able to include Tom Curran. The game comes too soon after Melbourne Stars were dumped out of the Big Bash on Wednesday. Dubai are still waiting on Jake Fraser-McGurk's involvement.
Sportsbook offer under 12.5 sixes in the match at 4/51.80. That has been a winner in 20 of the last 26 night games. That's a sequence that suggests the line should be lower or the price shorter.
Durban Super Giants v Paarl Royals
Thursday 23 January, 15:30
TV: live on Sky Sports
Durban Super Giants v Paarl Royals SAT20 tips
Paarl Royals are top of the table and are on a three-game winning sequence. a good time, then, to be playing bottom-of-the-pile Durban who have one win in four and two washouts.
The Royals are the surprise package of the season having started as tournament rags. Their efficiency and unfashionable nature is similar to that of the Sunrisers when they won the inaugural tournament.
But there is a potential chink in their armour. Paarl are chasers supreme. All of their wins have come when they have bowled first. They are yet to be tested when defending a score and on a potentially flat Durban surface they might come unstuck. Mind you, there is a toss bias which could come to their aid. Nine of the last 13 have been won by the side batting first (all day-night games).
Durban need to be making sensible selection decisions such as jettisoning Kane Williamson and getting Heinrich Klaasen to bat at No 4. Don't hold your breath. Klaasen though is, finally, a decent value bet at 9/25.50 for top Durban bat. This is much better than the 7/24.50 we have seen and takes into account the limited time he has at the crease. Last term Klaasen enjoyed belting the Paarl attack. He scored 50 off 22 and an unbeaten 30 off 14.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
