Thursday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Keep hitting sixes line

Dubai Capitals v Gulf Giants

Thursday 23 January, 14.30

TV: live on Zee

Dubai Capitals v Gulf Giants ILT20 tips

Gulf Giants, second in the ladder last season, need a surge to get themselves into play-off contention. They are bottom of the pile but are unlikely to be panicking just yet.

Last season they won their last four to climb the table. With only one win this term they have work to do but they will point to the fact that they have chased only twice. Their success did come against Dubai when they got up to to chase 165 with six wickets to spare.

Gerhard Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer rescued them from 88 for four with some blistering hitting. It was no doubt aided by the wet ball caused by dew. This has been a consistent issue for teams defending in this tournament and it is a drum we must keep banging to make sure punters are hearing okay.

In a night game again in Dubai, the side batting first will almost certainly chase. Before Wednesday's contest, the bias stood at 66% in the last four years. It means we would be utterly mad to bet pre-toss. An early show suggests Giants will go off at slight odds against even if the flip does go their way. Getting with the outsiders in such a way is a solid strategy.

Giants are unlikely to be able to include Tom Curran. The game comes too soon after Melbourne Stars were dumped out of the Big Bash on Wednesday. Dubai are still waiting on Jake Fraser-McGurk's involvement.

Sportsbook offer under 12.5 sixes in the match at 4/51.80. That has been a winner in 20 of the last 26 night games. That's a sequence that suggests the line should be lower or the price shorter.