Thursday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Hot picks at 11/4 and 7/2

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!

Desert Vipers v MI Emirates

Thursday 16 January, 14.30

TV: live on Zee

Desert Vipers v MI Emirates ILT20 tips

Vipers are top of the table and were impressive in dismantling Gulf Giants on Tuesday. They worked well in the field together in restricting Giants to 119 and then got over an early wobble in the chase.

We do note how they hide their UAE players, though. All-rounder Ali Naseer was entrusted with only one over despite their dominance while we would be surprised if keeper Tanish Suri batted higher than No 9. at some stage they may need six proper bowl options.

The match odds market looks likely to be pitched as a choice affair, or Emirates being made marginal favourites. We doubt the market is waiting for the toss although it probably should do. In the last four years there have been 53 results with 35 won by the team chasing. We would be happy to bet Vipers at even money with the bias in their favour. The runs per over in that study period is 7.8.

The sixes market has historically been a short. Under 13.5 has proved too generous by Sportsbook so they have moved the line at 11.5 at 10/111.91. In the last four years in all conditions from 62 matches, you would have lost only 22.

On the player markets we are keen to get with Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga looked to be in nice form against Giants. He was disguising his googly well and the 11/43.75 that he takes most wickets for his team is of interest. We know that Hasaranga has a win rate of 33% so there is a big chunk in our favour.

Recommended Bet Back Wanindu Hasaranga top DV bowler SBK 11/4