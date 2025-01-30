Thursday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Hit two top-bat bets at 6/1

Chasing key in Sharjah clash

Dre Russ back as top-bat option

Paarl unstoppable batting second

Miller time at 6/1 7.00

Lubbe could continue at No 3

Sharjah Warriors v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Thursday 30 January, 14:30

TV: live on Zee

Sharjah Warriors v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 tips

Warriors kept their hopes of a play-off spot alive by beating Dubai Capitals last time out. Abu Dhabi still have aspirations of a top-two finish despite a heavy beating by the same team.

Guess what? The toss is key. Of Warriors' eight matches seven have been won the team batting second. The odd one out was, interestingly, Abu Dhabi's 30-run win. Twenty of the last 34 (four years) night matches at Sharjah have been won by the team batting second.

The match odds market is shaping up to make Abu Dhabi favourites in the 1.804/5 region. So an easy option is to wait for the toss and back the chaser. We expect minimal price movement off the back of the flip.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who we had lined up for a top-bat bet after one win this season, may now be a swerve. His unbeaten 54 against Dubai makes him less appealing at Sportsbook's 13/53.60.

Tim Southee gets a honorable mention at 80/181.00. He could bat at No 8 and his batting ability deserves more respect than that price affords. A Sharjah collapse cannot be ruled out. They were rolled for 129 in the head-to-head with Soiuthee claiming the win.

For Knight Riders, Andre Russell is back out to big numbers. The 10/111.00 is very tempting and he is good for at least two wins a tournament. He has won once so far. Russell hit 24 off 12 in the previous meeting but was just pipped by Laurie EVans who is now out of the side.

Recommended Bet Back Andre Russell top ADKR bat SBK 10/1

Joburg Super Kings v Paarl Royals

Thursday 30 January, 15:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Joburg Super Kings v Paarl Royals SAT20 tips

Paarl Royals won their seventh game in eight by beating Durban Super Giants on Monday. It was also their sixth successful chase out of seven. On the one ocassion they batted first, they had a tight game against Pretoria Capitals, winning by 11.

So the route to a win for Joburg is, surely, the toss. They have to bowl first and try to put the Paarl batting under pressure. If it helps, 11 from the last 19 (four years) day-night matches at Joburg have been won by the side bowling first.

Joburg's bigggest problem, though, may be that they're just not good enough. After winning their first two, when they had Gerald Coetzee fit, they have actually lost four from five. This isn't a must-win for them because they lead Pretoria by one point and Capitals have a double header against Cape Town to finish off. It could be that JSK scrape into fourth by beating the hopeless Durban Super Giants in their last game.

Selection doesn't appear to have been that smart. Leus Du plooy, a thrilling batter who gets the need to take risk, should not be dropped when the likes of jonny Bairstow and Devon Conway are, shall we say, more old fashioned in their approach.

We expect Paarl to win but so does the match odds. They are 1.748/11. Any sort of drift to 1.804/5 and with Paarl chasing we can get involved.

Our top-rated player bets include two top bats at 6/17.00. Wihaan Lubbe has been batting at No 3 for Joburg in the absence of Du Plooy so he should be shroter. David Miller is very much in the win zone and we would be surprised if he doesn't notch this season.

Recommended Bet Back Wihaan Lubbe top JSK bat SBK 6/1

Recommended Bet Back David Miller top Paarl bat SBK 6/1

