Two poor sides come together

Pitch tricky to call but 11/4 3.70 top bat tip

Texas Super Kings v MI New York

Tuesday 18 July, 01:30

TV: Live on BT Sport

Texas Super Kings team news

Super Kings were beaten by Washington Freedom following their opening win over the Knight Riders. They failed to chase 164 with only Dwayne Bravo showing any appetitie for keeping up with a moderate rate. South Africa pacer Gerald Cotzee is a doubt with a hand injury so his spot could go to Daniel Sams.

Possible XI: Conway, Du Plessis, Milantha, Miller, Kumar, Bravo, Sams, Santner, Savage, Mohsin, Theron

MI New York team news

MI New York are up and running after thrashing LA Knight Riders. They bowled out LA for just 50. One would avise caution, however, as LA look to be a truly dreadful team.

New York await the arrival of Rashid Khan from Afghanistan duty. This match may come too soon for him but he is on his way. When Rashid does play, balance becomes an issue because they have to lose one of the pacers in Kagiso Rabada or Trent Boult. USA batter Steven Taylor has been dropped.

Possible XI: Brevis, Jahangir, Monank, Azzam, Pooran, Pollard, David, Rashid, Rabada, Kenjige, Ehsan

Grand Prairie Stadium pitch report

The first-innings scores (1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 181-1/215-1/147-2/177-1/155-1/163-1. This is the penultimate match at Grand Prairie Stadium in the league stage before the tournament moves to Morrisville and it's fair to say that it's tricky to get a hold of what this pitch is like. The toss could well be key with five of the games won by the defender. Does that suggest the track is really slowing up? With both batting line-ups looking weak it may pay to be playing unders on par lines.

Texas Super Kings v MI New York match odds

New York are priced at 1.855/6 with Texas 2.01/1 on an early show. We would expect the latter to drift to at least 2.1011/10.

If that is the case we could make a case for that being value but, to be frank, neither these sides impress in terms of balance or line-up. It looks to be a bit of a bun fight. If Rashid Khan does it make in time, he may well make the difference in quality between two average sides.

Texas Super Kings v MI New York player bets

Devon Conway has been boosted to 3/13.95 for top Texas bat. We're also waiting for Faf Du Plessis, usually so reliable in this market, to pick up. Sportsbook make him an 11/43.70 chance. Faf's runs are available at 21.5 to go over at 4/51.77. We note the 18/119.00 about Sams, also. For MI, Kieron Pollard may be worth an interest at 7/17.80 if the pitch is tricky.