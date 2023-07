Du Plessis disaster

New York 5/4 for most max

Texas Super King v MI New York

Saturday 29 July, 01:30

TV: Live on BT Sport

Texas Super Kings team news

Super Kings flopped in the first qualifier, failing to make use of the toss bias. They could muster only 126 batting first and were hammered by nine wickets with five overs to spare by Orcas. Surely they have to replace Faf Du Plessis? His scores read 5, 0, 13, 8, 14, 0. Moving Daniel Sams up to open and bringing back the experience of Dwayne Bravo with bat and ball could be crucial.

Possible XI: Sams, Conway, Chetty, Kumar, Miller, Santner, Bravo, Savage, Coetzee, Mohsin, Theron

MI New York team news

MI New York couldn't believe their luck when they lost the toss at a ground with a hefty bat-first bias and the opposition chose to ... bowl. Moises Henriques, the Freedom skip, was obviously looking to curry favour for a Mumbai IPL contract. They only made 141 but it was enough.

Dewald Brevis returned to the side in the absence of the injured Kieron Pollard and his 57 from 41 proved crucial.

Probable XI: Jahangir, Monangi, Pooran, Brevis, David, Wiese, Taylor, Rashid, Kenjige, Boult, Ehsan

Grand Prairie Stadium pitch report

In the ten matches played in the tournament at Grand Prairie Stadium, eight have been won by the side batting first. As for first-innings scores, 160 or more has been busted five times. The pitch looks tacky and hitting with freedom is tricky batting first.

Texas Super Kings v MI New York match odds

Despite what Washington reckoned, batting first is crucial. And we expect the team which does so to win the match. The match odds market can't split the pair at 1.981/1 apiece.

It would be reasonable to reckon that if Texas bat first they'll shorten to around 1.804/5. MI New York may get even skinnier because the market has been sweet on them all series.

This pitches the best bowling unit (Texas) from the group stages against the best batting unit in terms of run rates.

New York's power is shown in their six-hitting ability. They hit 47 in the group stage to Texas' 34 and it's a surprise that they are as big as 5/42.24 for most sixes with Sportsbook.

Back MI New York most sixes @ 5/42.24 Bet now

Texas Super Kings v MI New York player bets

Lower-order hitters are to the fore on sluggish surfaces and we saw a couple cop in the play-offs with Marco Jansen for Freedom and Sams doing the business for Texas. David Wiese has immediate appeal, then, at 20/121.00. Sams gets a quote of 15/28.40, particularly if we're right about that tactical switch with the bat order.