Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers Big Bash Tips: Thunder can keep rolling
Ed Hawkins previews the contest from the Showground on Monday and suggests the home team should be shorter...
Thunder marginal outsiders
Showground pitch low-scoring
Richardson out for Perth
Eye big top-bat wins
Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers
Monday 13 January, 08:15
TV: live on Sky Sports
Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers Big Bash team news
Thunder have Tanveer Sangha fit again while Muhammad Hasnain has bolstered their bowling resources. There is still no Daniel Sams. Sam Billings is still with the squad despite an ILT20 contract. Sherfane Rutherford and Lockie Ferguson have departed. They keep picking assistant coach Dan Christian when they don't actually need to.
Probable Thunder XI: Warner, Konstas, Davies, Gilkes, Billings, Green, Christian, Garton, T Andrews, W Agar, Hasnain
Perth's campaign continues to go from bad to worse. After a third successive loss they have now been denied Jhye Richardson's availability through shoulder surgery. Mitch Marsh remains rested but Lance Morris returns. Mahli Beardman may get a game for Richardson.
Possible Perth XI: Fanning, Allen, Hardie, Connolly, Turner, Hobson, Agar, Spoors, Tye, Morris, Behrendorff
Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers Big Bash pitch report
Eight of the last 14 first-innings at this ground have come under a 155.5 mark. Thunder scraped 156 in their win over Renegades. There was a washout against Hurricanes last time. There is no rain forecast. One would expect bowlers to dominate for a par line bet.
Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers Big Bash match prediction
Thunder are 2.1411/10. That's not a bad price about a team who have been superior to their opponents this term. But it is true that they have had a wobble (losing their last two) and in that context the Scorchers were always going to be favourites.
It is certainly must-win for Scorchers who have only three wins. Thunder are billing it as the same and if they were to win their final two it is unlikely they would miss out on the play-offs. They seem to have more gumption this term, probably down to David Warner. Perth lacked that in a chastening loss to Sixers and look a jaded outfit.
It is odd that Marsh is not involved. they are a batter light and if they lose here they are done. perhaps they have given up. Thunder won the meeting earlier this term, chasing 178.
Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers Big Bash player bets
On a potentially tricky pitch lower-order batters could come to the fore for top-bat wins. For Thunder Chris Green is a good hitter but it is hard to argue 10/111.00 is wrong. For Perth, Nick Hobson catches the eye at 17/29.50. Hobson has a win already to his name this season. he had a decent knock against Thunder in the head-to-head, too.
