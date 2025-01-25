Sunday's ILT20 Tips: powell can bring power at massive 22s
Ed Hawkins previews Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriorz v Gulf Giants and finds a bet not to be missed...
-
Knight Riders are buzzing
-
Chase bias prevalent for team batting second
-
Rovman Powell to be top be top DC bat massive at 22/123.00
-
Giants hope for new arrival Tom Curran
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals
Sunday 26 January, 10:00
TV: live on Zee
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals ILT20 tips
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders produced a dominant display to beat MI Emirates on Friday. After posting a whopping 182 they quickly got among the Emirates batting and reduced them to 69 for five, winning by 42 runs.
What was notable about the win was the dropping of Laurie Evans, who had produced a shocking batting effort the game before against Emirates, and the emergence of UAE batter Alishan Sharafu. Sharafu rebuilt for ADKR after a poor start. If Sharafu can contribute regularly as a home player he will be worth his weight in gold. Vipers, for example, are still hiding their UAE players despite top spot. Jason Holder also produced a strong all-round performance.
This will be a day game in Abu Dhabi. There is a heavy toss bias for the team batting second with 12 wins in the last 17. So despite ADKR's impressive win, we have to be swayed by the toss.
ADKR are probably a better outfit than Dubai if net run rate is anything to go by. But they do have the same number of winners. Five of the Capitals' matches this term have been won by the chaser so the flip remains key.
With an early show making ADKR favourites it could be that Dubai go off at odds-again, even with the bias in their favour. From a personnel perspective that makes some sense. Dubai do seem to lack firepower with bat and ball. They await to be boosted by the arrival of Jake Fraser-McGurk.
There is a clear rick on Dubai top bat. Rovman Powell is not lighting fires but he is usually good for a win at some stage. He has been batting at No 5 but in the last two games Dubai have experimented moving up Khalid Shah and Gulbadin Naib. It hasn't worked. Powell's experience is needed and there is no way he is a 22/123.00 chance on ability.
Sharjah Warriors v Gulf Giants
Sunday 26 January, 14:00
TV: live on Zee
Sharjah Warriorz v Gulf Giants ILT20 tips
Warriorz and Giants were both in action on Saturday but the match odds market has not been influenced. Sharjah, beaten by Desert Vipers, are surprising favourites. Gulf Giants beat MI Emirates ina controversial clash.
In the saturday game Vipers won with the chase in their favour. It's 20 wins from 34 for the chaser at the venue now. So that adds to the feeling Giants are underrated pre-toss.
Giants have also been boosted by the arrival of Tom Curran, who was run out and then reprieved against Emirates. he was lucky, really. Curran left his crease thinking the ball was dead after a completed run. but the ball had not even been thrown in from the field. Both teams need the win although neither are in must-win territory yet.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Pakistan Super League Tips Matches 22 and 24: United might begin to wobble
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1