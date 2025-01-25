Sunday's ILT20 Tips: powell can bring power at massive 22s

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals

Sunday 26 January, 10:00

TV: live on Zee

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals ILT20 tips

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders produced a dominant display to beat MI Emirates on Friday. After posting a whopping 182 they quickly got among the Emirates batting and reduced them to 69 for five, winning by 42 runs.

What was notable about the win was the dropping of Laurie Evans, who had produced a shocking batting effort the game before against Emirates, and the emergence of UAE batter Alishan Sharafu. Sharafu rebuilt for ADKR after a poor start. If Sharafu can contribute regularly as a home player he will be worth his weight in gold. Vipers, for example, are still hiding their UAE players despite top spot. Jason Holder also produced a strong all-round performance.

This will be a day game in Abu Dhabi. There is a heavy toss bias for the team batting second with 12 wins in the last 17. So despite ADKR's impressive win, we have to be swayed by the toss.

ADKR are probably a better outfit than Dubai if net run rate is anything to go by. But they do have the same number of winners. Five of the Capitals' matches this term have been won by the chaser so the flip remains key.

With an early show making ADKR favourites it could be that Dubai go off at odds-again, even with the bias in their favour. From a personnel perspective that makes some sense. Dubai do seem to lack firepower with bat and ball. They await to be boosted by the arrival of Jake Fraser-McGurk.

There is a clear rick on Dubai top bat. Rovman Powell is not lighting fires but he is usually good for a win at some stage. He has been batting at No 5 but in the last two games Dubai have experimented moving up Khalid Shah and Gulbadin Naib. It hasn't worked. Powell's experience is needed and there is no way he is a 22/123.00 chance on ability.

Recommended Bet Back side batting second from EXC 1.85

Recommended Bet Back Rovman Powell top DC bat SBK 22/1