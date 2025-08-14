St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons CPL Tips: Big runs expected

Patriots fancied to go well

Falcons could be gritty but limited

Warner Park one for runs

Fletcher should be top-bat favourite

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Saturday 16 August, 00:00

TV: Live on TNT

As far as openers to tournaments go, this is not in the blockbuster category. Patriots have finished bottom in sixth for the last two seasons and Antigua are a new franchise who struggled for traction, finishing one place above them. Let's hope ticket sales are strong.

It might not be a decent betting heat, though, in terms of match odds. Patriots look likely to go off very short indeed on the early shows with 1.574/7 shaping up to play 2.3211/8. Why so short?

It's because Patriots are expected to go well. They appear to have sat down at the end of term and upon thorough review, worked out that they have been conceding too many runs. So the additions of Faz Farooqi, Jason Holder and Waqar Salmkheil are eyecatching. Holder and Salmkheil were top-bowler go-to bets for Royals and Trinbago respectively.

Possible Patriots XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Athanaze, Mayers, Louis, Bosch, Holder, Nawaz, Salmkheil, Nedd, Farooqi/Naseem

Antigua could be punchy. Imad Wasim, the skipper, has looked good in The Hundred. While Justin Greaves won the last ODI for West Indies against Pakistan with sensational late-order hitting. Greaves could well open the batting here alongside Rahkeem Cornwall.

There are some decent pick-ups in this squad. Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is dangerous although we should be aware he could be off by September for international duty. Bevon Jacobs, the Kiwi hitter, looks solid.

Alas there are also some members who don't float our boat. Shakib-al-Hasan isn't a player who impresses punters these days while Odean Smith can be very tough to predict.

Possible Antigua XI: Greaves, Cornwall, Andrew, Shakib, Jacobs, Allen, Imad, O Smith, Jangoo, McCoy, Naveen

Warner Park could be a runfest early on. Almost 60% of games in the last 49 have produced more than 160 in the first dig. Given that this surface is fresh and ready to go (and a chunk of those were used) we are not averse to playing overs on runs-related markets.

We await lines from Sportsbook for both teams to score 170 and total match runs for either team. Siding with Patriots to do the work may make sense. Their batting line-up does appear to be stronger and par lines on the Exchange in the mid 160s as a buy could be the smartest move. There are some forecast thunderstorms, though, so playing as late as possible is the advice. They are expected to have blown through but keep checking.

As discussed the match odds has taken a strong view on the Exchange with Patriots hot favourites. In our team guide, we have predicted a second-place finish in the ladder in what would be a major shock. But they are too skinny before a ball has been bowled.

The Falcons may prove to be perspiration rather than inspiration. A solid, durable crew who against the better teams get ultimately outclasssed. But they look more than capable of hanging in there in matches and a trade to favourites is not the worst option.

We also keep the tie trade in mind with Falcons capable of making things close. Remember it only needs to shorten to around the teens mark from 50.049/1 to make us feel like kings.

With four wins from seven on top-bat last season the 4/15.00 about Greaves topping for Antigua is an early value shout. For Patriots Andre Fletcher outguns Evin Lewis for top bats on two-year data. Fletcher has six wins in 18 and Lewis three wins in 17. Sportsbook have the favs the wrong way round, then, with Fletcher the outsider at 7/24.50. That would have to be a bet.