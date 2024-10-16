Sri Lanka v West Indies Third T20 Tips: Windies have expectation with Hope

Sri Lanka v West Indies

Thursday 17th October 14:30

TV: live on TNT Sports

Sri Lanka v West Indies Third T20 team news

Sri Lanka hit back strongly to level the series with one to play in Dambulla on Tuesday. Dunith Wellalage, with his first three wickets in the format, sparked a rout as West Indies folded for 89 in a chase of 162.

The balance of the Sri Lanka XI was decent with Nuwan Thushara recalled. Asitha Fernando and Wickramsinghe were left out. Nine of the West Indies wickets went to spin. Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the middle order gives much-needed firepower.

Probable Sri Lanka XI: Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu, Asalanka, Rajapaksa, Hasaranga, Wellalage, Theekshana, Pathirana, Thushara

West Indies left out Shai Hope due to a neck injury for game two. Given the fast tournaround it may be fair to assume that Andre Fletcher continues to deputise. Hope's ability to find the gaps was missed, however.

Given the importance of spin, West Indies may look to drop a pacer. Fabian Allen stands by with Shamar Springer vulnerable. At more than 12 an over from two games he is looking very expensive for his two wickets.

Possible West indies XI: King, Lewis, Fletcher, Chase, Powell, Rutherford, Shepherd, Allen, Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph

Sri Lanka v West Indies Third T20 pitch report

The series began with hopes that we had a flat surface to start playing big runs. Fortunately game one provided enough for the batters for a couple of win on the runs line and 10 over scores. But this is now looking like a tired surface and square. West Indies' collapse and the dominance of spin suggests a slow, low surface. Playing unders on a par line in the late 160s looks fair. The ten-over lines with Sportsbook may also be a play on unders.

It would make sense to hit the batting team with spin in the pwerplay to cause consternation early. Sri Lanka's at 84.5 for example. It would not be a surprise if the team batting first set their stall out for 160 and used scorboard pressure and a worn surface for the win. No rain is forecast.

Sri Lanka have shortened up to 1.695/7 after the hammering they dished out. We're not entirely sure that's a fair price given that the surface keeps both teams interested.

West Indies batters could hardly be described as ingenues on slow, low surfaces. So it could be all about getting the right XI on the park. That would include Hope who has been excellent on the Providence wickets in the CPL and Allen as that extra spin option.

If Windies pick both, then they can at least trade with a flip to favourites. Add 50% on the lay button from the original stake at 1.705/7 for all green.



Hope is the word. We very much hope Shai makes it back fit so we can have a runner at 7/24.50. Win rate and the pitch is in our favour. Money back if he doesn't play. It would also seem silly to stop playing Roston Chase now at 13/27.50. He hasn't managed a wicket yet but the wicket and his economy rate is conducive. We will probably swerve Thushara given he only bowled one over for Sri Lanka in game two, though.

Recommended Bet Back Roston Chase top WI bat SBK 13/2

Recommended Bet Back Shai Hope top WI bat SBK 7/2

