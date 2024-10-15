Sri Lanka v West Indies Second T20 Tips: bets at 7/2, 4/1 and 15/2

Sri Lanka v West Indies

Tuesday 15th October 14:30

TV: live on TNT Sports

Sri Lanka v West Indies Second T20 team news

Sri Lanka find themselves 1-0 down after their batters failed to get going on a Dambulla surface that had previously been good for hitters. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were becalmed in the powerplay as Sri Lanka posted 179.

That could hardly be described as more than par, especially as their opening bowlers then repeated the error of their batting counterparts. They were profligate.

It is understandable that Sri lanka want to lengthen their batting with Chamindu Wickramsinghe at No 8 but leaving out the excellent Nuwan Thushara does seem like a mistake.

Probable Sri Lanka XI: Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu, Asalanka, Rajapaksa, Hasaranga, Wickramasinghe, Theekshana, Pathirana, asitha

West Indies are not at full strength but you wouldn't have known it. They were strong in game one, chasing down their target with five balls to spare.

Perhaps most surprising was their nous with the ball. Kudos to Shamar Joseph and Roston Chase for mean performances in terms of economy. Brandon King and Evin Lewis then showed West Indies have an embarrassment of riches in the opening berth with half-centuries to put the result beyond doubt.

Probable West indies XI: King, Lewis, Hope, Chase, Powell, Rutherford, Shepherd, Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Springer, Shamar Joseph

Sri Lanka v West Indies Second T20 pitch report

The teams remain in Dambulla. More than 180 in first innings has been busted nine times in the last 15 under lights now after Sri Lanka just fell short. Both teams scored 180 in each of those nine, too.

There is no toss bias in the study sample. We were gung-ho for decent runs before game one but our wings have been clipped.

It can't be said that batters were able to hit through the line with abandon early on. Some cirumspection was required. We do have an inkling for going over West Indies runs in the first ten at 85.5 for 5/61.84.

Sri Lanka are 1.774/5 with West Indies 2.206/5. Those odds have barely shifted from pre-toss for game one. In fact, Sri Lanka have hardened sliughtly from 1.804/5.

That doesn't make a huge amount of sense given the ease with which Windies controlled the game. For Sri Lanka to be value, they would first have to pick their best XI which includes Thushara.

If Sri Lanka are to be the bet it would have to be a flip of the odds in-play. Alternatively we could we see Windies trading shorter than Sri lanka's current price were they to bat first.





It should be no great surprise that we keep faith with the same trio that were backed in game one. For West Indies that means taking an even better price on Shai Hope for top bat. Hope has drifted to 4/15.00 and we know that he wins at a rate of 35% in the last 12 months. With the ball, Chase did excellent work and his strong economy and full four overs mean the 15/28.50 about top bowler is generous. Chase has four wins in 13.

For Sri Lanka, Thushara is a bet largely based on the elite numbers he produces. He has played only six games in the last 12 months, winning three. The 7/24.50 is good.

Recommended Bet Back Shai Hope top WI bat SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Roston Chase top WI bowler SBK 15/2

Recommended Bet Back Nuwan Thushara top SL bowler SBK 7/2

