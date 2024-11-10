Sri Lanka v New Zealand Second T20 tips: Kiwis to struggle again

Sri Lanka v New Zealand

Sunday 10 November 13:30

TV: live on TNT Sports

Sri Lanka v New Zealand Second T20 team news

Sri Lanka hit New Zealand with the combination of pace and spin, evolving from their 2-1 success over West Indies. Nuwan Thushara and Matheesh Pathirana, who were underused in that series, managed two wickets apiece.

Spin was still key, though, with Dunith Wellalage finishing as top Sri Lanka bowler. Despite restricting New Zealand to 135 they struggled in the chase, getting home by four wickets. Charith Asalanka top scored.

Possible Sri Lanka XI: Nissanka, Kusal, Perera, Kamindu, Asalanka, Rajapaksa, Hasaranga, Wellalage, Theekshana, Pathirana, Thushara

New Zealand's batting flop may mean changes and Josh Clarkson could be the fall guy. With six bowling options covered without use his medium pace, the Kiwis don't really need a batting all-rounder so Dean Foxcroft could come in and bat at his favoured No 3 role.

Using Henry Nicholls would be another option. There was no space either for Lockie Ferguson. That was a surprise as they went with only one out-and-out pacer. To get him in they may need to drop keeper Mitch Hay and hand the gloves to Glenn Phillips.

Possible New Zealand XI: Robinson, Young, Foxcroft, Phillips, Chapman, Bracewell, Santner, Foulkes, Sodhi, Ferguson, Duffy

Sri Lanka v New Zealand Second T20 pitch report

It is fair to say that the Dambulla surface is tricky for batters. Sri Lanka needed 19 overs to get up for the chase. We don't expect a big score whoever bats first with 160s likely to be the target. New Zealand's par line will be lower so there could be value if the market decided to price in home dominance. Anything early 170s is a short for the hosts. In 14 night matches there is no toss bias.

New Zealand struggled to adapt to conditions and it may be worth keeping powder dry until game three for a gamble on them in the match odds market at 3.259/4. They do have the nous and fight to improve but we'll give them another 40 overs or less of lessons.

Sri Lanka dominance can be wagered in other ways. Going under NZ runs in the first ten overs at 73.5 for example. At 5/61.84 either Kiwi caution or Sri Lanka early strikes are liekly to keep them quiet.

Glenn Phillips remains a strong top-bat options for the Kiwis. Phillips has a win rate of 24% in the last two years (25 matches) and is available at 4.2016/5 or 16/54.20 on the Exchange. That's a hefty chunk in our favour particularly when 30 or 40 may win it. A less fraught option might be to get with the all-rounder on the performance market (1pt per run, 10 per catch, 20 per wkt) at 4/51.80 over 33.5. His career average is 31 but with his use as a bowler in this series expected to be key it could be a cheap option.

Recommended Bet Back Glenn Phillips top NZ bat SBK 16/5







Now read more Cricket tips and previews here