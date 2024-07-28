Sri Lanka v India Second T20 Tips: Both sides have six appeal

Pallekele wicket full of runs

Sri Lanka need to bat first

Sixes total looks generous

Pathirana value for most wickets

Sri Lanka v India

Sunday 28 July, 14:30

TV: live on TNT Sports

Sri Lanka v India Second T20 team news

Sri Lanka could not find a spot for Avishka Fernando at No 4, a surprising decision, unless he was injured, considering his strong form in the SLT20. But, then again, Sri Lankan selectors rarely make the obvious picks.

Instead they used all-rounder Kamindu Mendis there as they packed their line-up with bowling. On a flat surface it was a ploy to give them as many options as possible against India's batters. It didn't work as they conceded 213.

There were good signs, though. Sri Lanka were bang in the chase with their top four all managing to strike at least in the 140s.

Names XI: Nissanka, Mendis, Perera, Kamindu, Asalanka, Hasaranga, Shanaka, Theekshana, Madushanka, Pathirana, Asitha

No Rohit, no Kohli, no Bumrah? No problem for India. The world champions produced a strong batting performance to take game one. They have options to tweak their XI going forward.

There was no room for Shivam Dube, for example, whose pace-off was trumped by Riyan Parag's spin as the sixth bowling option. Given the importance of tweak they could use Washington Sundar but Parag's three wickets surely solidifies his position. Instead Ravi Bishnoi could come under pressure following an expensive show. It would also lengthen India's batting.

Possible XI: Jasiwal, Gill, Yadav, Pant, Rinku, Hardik, Parag, Axar, Sundar, Arshdeep, Siraj

Sri Lanka v India Second T20 pitch report

It looks like runs again as the sides remain in Pallekele. More than 178.5 has been busted in each of the six matches. And a reminder to the India record without Rohit and Virat in the last two years. They have an average run rate of approaching 9.5 and have busted more than 200 eight times batting first out of 19 and more than 180 12 times.

The market will react to game one but there could still be value for 200 or more for India given that even-money hit rate. Over 12.5 sixes in the match at 4/51.80 with Sportsbook is generous and checks out on the stats.

Recommended Bet Back over 12.5 sixes SBK 8/11

Sri Lanka have won two of their last eight meetings against India so odds of 3.4012/5 don't scream value. But we have to consider the pitch to be a leveller.

It looks so good and true for batters that the Lankan batting has to be considered dangerous. We don't always need a batting minefield to make the outsider appear as value.

The toss is crucial, though. If Sri Lanka were to bowl first it would be probable that their price would just get bigger and bigger until the break. However, if they were to bat first and attack the game with as much gumption as they chased in game one, they have the ability to bring their odds right down.

A trade, then could be the best way to go. It is feasible that from 3.4012/5 they could post a total strong enough to get them down to 2.1011/10. Then it's about hoping that scoreboard pressure and a bowling attack which has had good plans in the past doing the business. Wanindu Hasaranga's mean effort in game one is the blueprint.

Suryakumar Yadav won for us on top India bat in game one but we're not inclined to go in again at 7/24.50. Given his spin hitting Shivam Dube looks big at 10/111.00 but he needs to get in the XI first. Shubman Gill is under pressure a little and that could result in a decent knock. The 3/14.00 is okay but we'll wait to see if he's boosted. Matheesha Pathirana mopped up at the death for Sri Lanka with the ball and it's surprising he's not shorter than 10/34.33 for top SL bowler.

