South Africa v Pakistan First T20 Tips: Reeza and Rauf good for wins

South Africa v Pakistan

Tuesday 10 December, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

South Africa v Pakistan First T20 team news

Heinrich Klaasen will skipper South Africa but it is a depleted group with Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Tristan Stubbs rested. Wiaan Mulder is injured.

Balance could be an issue. South Africa may struggle for a genuine sixth bowling option if they are nervous about a long tail. Andile Simelane, George Linde and Patrick Kruger are the all-round options. Donovan Ferreira is a potential as a finisher and a useful sixth option to solve the issue.

Tabraiz Shamsi should be available after the Global Super League. Anrich Nortje's pace will be a welcome addition.

Possible SA XI: Hendricks, Rickleton, van der Dussen, Klaasen, Miller, Ferreira, Linde, Simelane, Baartman, Nortje, Shamsi

Pakistan come into the series off the back of a 2-1 success in Zimbabwe. But they have brought back big guns who were rested: captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Tayyab Tahir, a middle-order bat, should retain his spot after a decent show. Left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem also made a big impression and should get the main spinner slot.

Possible Pakistan XI: Ayub, Babar, Usman, Rizwan, Tahir, Salman, Jahandad, Afridi, Rauf, Abbas, Muqeem

South Africa v Pakistan First T20 pitch report

There have been 18 results in floodlit contests in the last five years at Kingsmead. Eleven of those have been won by the side batting first, suggesting there is assistance for the bowlers. The average runs per over in that study period is only 8.2 but India bucked the trend with 202 beating 141 against South Africa in November. Previously there had been only four scores in the first dig busting 165.5. the weather often dictates runs or not and with cloud and rain forecast it might be wise to expect a struggle for the batters. Pakistan, in particular, may find conditions alien and a short of their par line in the late 160s could be a good option.

Despite concerns about Pakistan batting first, a big score may not be required to win this game. So with the toss bias in their favour, one has to consider the visitors as value as outsiders at 2.3611/8 on the Exchange Sportsbook.

We are all aware of their ability for a stinker - see defeat in the dead rubber against Zimbabwe - but the Afridi-Rauf-Abbas axis could be potentially lethal to the aspirations of the South Africa top order under lights with moisture in the air and off the pitch.

Conversely, we can also see the benefit of a trade on the side batting first. Any sort of slow down or wicket flurry could be an overreaction. About 150-160 could well be competitive.

Rain is a complicating factor, however. if overs are lost and it becomes a thrash and bash then Pakistan's lack of hitters could cost them. They are just not set up to be aggressive, as we saw in a reduced-overs defeat by Australia recently.

Haris Rauf should be the clear favourite for top South Africa bowler at 3/14.00 with Sportsbook on win rate ahead of Shaheen Afridi. Conditions should suit both bowlers, admittedly. There are not standout options for top bat for either team. A loss of overs may mean it would be folly to look outside the top order. Reeza Hendricks at 16/54.20 is feast or famine but stands up to scrutiny on win rate while Babar Azam also fits the bill at 12/53.40.

However, Sportsbook are wrong to make Saim Ayub as big as 6/17.00. He is expected to open and is a crackerjack of a player once he gets going in a series. Yes, it may be a little early to expect success but 30 or 40 could win this.

Recommended Bet Back Saim Ayub top Pakistan bat SBK 6/1

Recommended Bet Back Reeza Hendricks top SA bat SBK 16/5

Recommended Bet Back Haris Rauf top Pakistan bowler SBK 3/1

