South Africa v India Second T20 Tips: Maharaj can magic a win at 4/1

South Africa v India

Sunday 10 November 14:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

South Africa v India Second T20 team news

South Africa were smashed in game one after conceding 202 and being razed for 141. It was an extremely poor performance from a team which looked poorly balanced with Reeza Hendricks unwell.

The hosts used seven bowlers but were guilty of picking too many all-rounders. Patrick Kruger and Andile Simelane may now well make way if Hendricks is fit. Kruger's two overs for 35 probably makes him more vulnerable but Simelane went for 13.5. It wouldn't be the worse idea if they dropped both. Ottniel Baartman should be in this XI. Aiden Markram's runs struggles continued and he is desperate for a score.

Possible South Africa XI: Hendricks, Rickleton, Markram, Klaasen, Stubbs, Miller, Jansen, Simelane, Coetzee, Maharaj, Baartman

India were not at full strength with Jasprit Bumrah rested but it mattered not a jot. They were powered by a 50-ball 107 from Sanju Samson which guarantees him an opening berth for as long as he wants it.

With the bat at least, it was entirely a one-man show. But it was notable - and worrying for the hosts - how they struggled against the spin of Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy. They took six wickets between them. We expect India to field the same XI.

Possible India XI: Abhishek, Samson, Sky, Tilak, Hardik, Rinku, Axar, Avesh, Chakaratharty, Bishnoi, Arshdeep

South Africa v India Second T20 pitch report

There's a 56% toss bias in all T20 day matches at St George's Park, Gqeberha. But filtered down to the last five years that drops to 52. There are no internationals in that study period so we are slightly wary of a domestic study that shows a surface which is tricky for batting. There have only been ten scores of 165 or more in the last 43. That may largely be down to tired, worn surfaces being used in tournaments. It might not be wise to bet on a low scores. By the same token, a swerve is as good as a win and one should resist the temptation to bet on a run glut. Rain is forecast so if you play innings runs par line (instead of 20 overs par line) bear in mind it will be settled with five overs bowled.

India have shortened up to 1.814/5 following their easy victory in game one. South Africa are out to 2.206/5. To bet the outsider we do need to see a team named at the toss which is well balanced.

If that happens, a potentially dodgy pitch and rain may well reduce the perceived gulf. It is probably too early to lose faith in South Africa in home conditions so they wouldn't be the worst bet with those caveats.

Suryakumar Yadav has not won a top bat market for India for six matches so we go back in on the 12/53.40. As stated before game one we'd be backing him until he copped. It's slightly disappointing that he wasn't pushed out slightly in the light of Samson's effort. With the ball, we will have an interest in Keshav Maharaj for top bowler for the hosts. There is a good evidence that spinners are in the game on this surface and 4/15.00 is way out of line with a win rate which is at 33% in the last two years.

Recommended Bet Back Sky Yadav top India bat SBK 12/5

Recommended Bet Back Keshav Maharaj top SA bowler SBK 4/1

