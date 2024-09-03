Scotland v Australia T20 Tips: Back Travis to stop score at 3/1

Scotland need to bat first

Australia are new look

Edinburgh surface could be flat

Head and Currie are wagers

Scotland v Australia

Wednesday 4 September 14.00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Scotland v Australia First T20 team news

Scotland are at full-strength. They will need a fast start from George Munsey, a decent hitter. Whether they can find room for Ollie Hairs, who has a ton in this format, seems unlikely. Brandon McMullen is also strong with the bat.

Possible XI: Munsey, Jones, Cross, McMullen, Berrington, Leask, Greaves, Watt, Sole, Wheal, Sharif

Australia are moving towards a new era in T20. David Warner ha retired while Steve Smith is not required. There's no Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood. Jake Fraser-McGurk could get his chance at the top of the order.

Tim David may miss out. Cooper Connolly likewise.

Probable XI: Head, Fraser-McGurk, Marsh, Green, Inglis, Stoinis, Hardie, Abbott, Bartlett, Zampa

Scotland v Australia First T20 pitch report

Scotland and Ireland both busted 200 on the last T20 played at The Grange last year. Ground form is otherwise tricky because of the poor quality of contests. Italy v Germany for example. But it could be flat, no rain is forecast and the boundaries are short.

Australia will surely eye 200. The pair managed a high-scoring game in the World Cup too.

Scotland v Australia First T20 match prediction

There is a route for a trade profit on what the match odds say is a mismatch. Scotland are 14.0013/1 and they have a sniff here.

We're looking to get that price slashed to at least half. For that to happen the Scots need to replicate their good hitting against the Aussies in the World Cup on what could be another flat one. They need to bat first and if they do that then, against a less-experienced Aussie attack, the Scots can get the odds down.

From that point of around 6.005/1 or 7.006/1 add 50% of the original stake to the lay button and go all green.

Scotland v Australia First T20 player bets

Munsey is an obvious port of call for top Scotch bat at 3/14.00 while Travis Head, who busts 40% on win rate in the last two years, is a bet at the same. Bradley Currie should be favourite for top Scotland bowler so 7/24.50 with Sportsbook works.

