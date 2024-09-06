Scotland v Australia Second T20 Tips: Aussies on the rampage again
Ed Hawkins previews game two from The Grange on Friday with more carnage expected when Australia get the chance to bat
Scotland need to pick experience
Head is belligerent mood
Edinburgh surface is flat
Zampa and Currie are wagers
Scotland v Australia
Friday 6 September 14.00
TV: live on BBC
Scotland v Australia Second T20 team news
Scotland gave debuts to bowlers Charlies Cassell and Jasper Davidson in game one and probably wished they hadn't. A brutal Australia meant it was a baptism of fire. The experience of Brad Currie and Safyaan Sharif look to be required here.
Possible XI: Munsey, Jones, Cross, McMullen, Berrington, Leask, Greaves, Watt, Sole, Wheal, Sharif
Australia would have probably thought they were not learning a huge amount about the likes of Travis Head and Mitch Marsh at this stage of their careers. They were wrong. The savagery of their hitting, strike rates of 320 and 325 respectively, may have taken them by surprise. Jake Fraser-McGurk's awful run continued with a duck.
Probable XI: Head, Fraser-McGurk, Marsh, Green, Inglis, Stoinis, David, Abbott, Bartlett, Zampa, Meredith
Scotland v Australia Second T20 pitch report
It's fair to say that The Grange is good for batting, then. Australia chased 155 in a ridiculous 9.4 overs. How many might they get if the bat first? More than 200 looks likely to be around 2.1011/10. Sportsbook offer 10/111.91 that the Aussies manage more than 100.5 in the first ten overs and that looks relatively straightforward. Adding 70 and 80 runs on Australia's runs at the death is also an option. No rain is forecast.
Scotland v Australia Second T20 match prediction
Deespite the horrendous beating there was a sniff of a trae in game one when Fraser-McGurk went without a run on the board for the Aussies. It proved to be a fat error for the hosts but the strategy - the only one on the match odds - remains clear.
Scotland have to bat first and bat better. Repeating the score of 180 or more from the World Cup is a start. Then they need an early wicket. Getting that price inhalf from 14.0013/1 is the aim but it may just be wiser to play those Aussie runs option as discussed.
Scotland v Australia Second T20 player bets
Adam Zampa likes a game to get into his work and we will take the 3/14.00 that he delivers for top Aussie bowler. For the Scots, Currie is win-rate value at 9/25.50 but it doesn't say much for Scots thinking that they are unaware he is their most potent bowler. Head is 3.1085/40 for top Aussie bat on the exchange.
Recommended bets
