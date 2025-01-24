Saturday's SAT20 Tips: Can Capitals shock runaway Royals?

Paarl Royals v Pretoria Capitals

Saturday 25 January, 10:00

TV: live on Zee

Paarl Royals v Pretoria Capitals SAT20 tips

The Paarl winning machine looks well-oiled and efficient. With five wins from six (including four in a row) they now need only two more wins in all probability to ensure a top-two finish.

On Thursday they chased down 143 against Durban Super Giants. They are nerveless batting second and all their successess so far have come when going after a target. With such a record we are often worried that they are untested when defending a total. Could this be the game where they come unstuck?

At Boland Park in day games there is a toss bias for the side chasing. Of the last 13 matches, 10 have been won by the side batting second. Now, if Paarl get the chance to chase again there should be no issue in notching a sixth win. But if they have to defend, Pretoria are in the game.

Capitals are 2.265/4 on an early show. That could drift to 2.305/4 closer to the off and we wouldn't expect any shift if the toss went their way. Capitals are second-bottom but they have had two washouts. Their challenge will be adapting to a slow, tacky track. There are signs that runscoring is, slowly, getting harder and mid 150s could well be the target for the side batting first.

For the players markets, David Miller is in the win zone with no successes so far on top bat. His form has been excellent, though, and he has managed two chases particularly well. Sportsbook's 11/26.50 is a decent price. We still await a Will Jacks win for Capitals but this is not the sort of surface that rewards those who like to strike through the line. We will sit out another game.

Recommended Bet Back David Miller top Paarl bat SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back Pretoria batting 2nd EXC 2.26