Saturday's ILT20 Tips: Take a chance on 75/1 top-bat bet
Ed Hawkins previews Sharjah Warriors v Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants v MI Emirates on Saturday
Vipers look hard to stop
Warriors batting flaky
Southee a pick at 75s
Giants on the brink
Sharjah Warriorz v Desert Vipers
Saturday 25 January, 10:00
TV: live on Zee
Sharjah Warriors v Desert Vipers ILT20 tips
This could be a gimme for the top-of-the-table Vipers. Warriors remain a poor outfit. They have the worst net run rate in the competition by a signigicant margin.
Warriors have lost their last two, including a ten-wicket hammering by Vipers last time out. in that 'contest' they were razed for 91 with Mohammad Amir taking four wickets and Wanindu Hasaranga three. Vipers chased with a massive ten overs to spare with Fakhar Zaman whacking 71 from 39.
It is no surprise to see vipers as short as 1.501/2 for this one. And there will be plenty queing up to short Sharjah runs if they were to bat first. Unders are again in-play with the home team averaging 7.8 runs per over against a side which has an economy rate of just 6.9. Sharjah for more than 145 as a lay is a starting point.
Batting second has been important in day games in Sharjah. Seven from nine have been won by the chase in a four-year filter.
In terms of players to follow we are sore from losers on Hasaranga. His win rate at the start of the tournament was superb but he just can't get over the line and 11/43.75 feels too skinny now. if he can't win with three for 10 last time out and two for 22 against Abu Dhabi, what more does he need to do?
Tom Kohler-cadmore is back for Sharjah and we're close to backing him for top bat as his win rate is good enough for the 11/43.75. We also note the 75/176.00 about Tim Southee top scoring for Sharjah, a fancy consdeirng this line-up is flaky. It is hardly a leap to see him managing to be in contention with a late 20-odd.
Gulf Giants v MI Emirates
Saturday 25 January, 14:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Gulf Giants v MI Emirates ILT20 tips
MI Emirates tookn a surprisingly large beating by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Friday. there was no toss bias - bat first or second - to suggest thgat they were a little unlucky. They were way off it with ball and then bat as they went down by 42 runs.
This clash takes place at the same venue, also as a night game. There have been 20 wins for the side batting second in 38, not a big enough edge to suggest anything untoward.
Giants, bottom of the pile, could do with some assistance from a toss bias. With one win all season they are close to must-win territory. Five wins are likely to be needed to be in contention for a play-off.
Last time out they failed to defend 153 against Dubai Capitals. That's not a huge surprise because the bowling attack looks extremely weak, lacking pace or guile. The 1.618/13 about MI may seem generous if they bat first and it could be that a batting unit which has been relatively quiet explodes here.
Recommended bets
