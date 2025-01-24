Saturday's ILT20 Tips: Take a chance on 75/1 top-bat bet

Sharjah Warriorz v Desert Vipers

Saturday 25 January, 10:00

TV: live on Zee

Sharjah Warriors v Desert Vipers ILT20 tips

This could be a gimme for the top-of-the-table Vipers. Warriors remain a poor outfit. They have the worst net run rate in the competition by a signigicant margin.

Warriors have lost their last two, including a ten-wicket hammering by Vipers last time out. in that 'contest' they were razed for 91 with Mohammad Amir taking four wickets and Wanindu Hasaranga three. Vipers chased with a massive ten overs to spare with Fakhar Zaman whacking 71 from 39.

It is no surprise to see vipers as short as 1.501/2 for this one. And there will be plenty queing up to short Sharjah runs if they were to bat first. Unders are again in-play with the home team averaging 7.8 runs per over against a side which has an economy rate of just 6.9. Sharjah for more than 145 as a lay is a starting point.

Batting second has been important in day games in Sharjah. Seven from nine have been won by the chase in a four-year filter.

In terms of players to follow we are sore from losers on Hasaranga. His win rate at the start of the tournament was superb but he just can't get over the line and 11/43.75 feels too skinny now. if he can't win with three for 10 last time out and two for 22 against Abu Dhabi, what more does he need to do?

Tom Kohler-cadmore is back for Sharjah and we're close to backing him for top bat as his win rate is good enough for the 11/43.75. We also note the 75/176.00 about Tim Southee top scoring for Sharjah, a fancy consdeirng this line-up is flaky. It is hardly a leap to see him managing to be in contention with a late 20-odd.

Recommended Bet Back Tim Southee top SW bat SBK 75/1