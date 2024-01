Vipers v Giants

Super Kings v Royals

Gulf Giants v Desert Vipers

Wednesday 24 January, 14.30

TV: Live on Zee

Gulf Giants v Desert Vipers best bets

Vipers were stunned in their opener by last term's bottom feeders, Knight Riders. We were keen on them in a choice affair but less so when they lined up with Wanindu Hasaranga at No 5.

They should be stronger with Shaheen Afridi and Azam Khan likely to be available. Giants opened with a win over Sharjah before falling to Emirates.

We have this down as a choice affair considering it is a repeat of the final last term. Both sides look well-matched.

Therefore the toss bias for the chaser in Dubai could be crucial. Betting the team batting second blind is far from a mug strategy.

Alex Hales has been boosted to 11/43.75 for top Vipers bat. He won the first five on that market last year before his form fell off a cliff. He is very hard to predict these days so we will keep stakes sensible. Bas de Leede is no 20/121.00 chance on the same market and really he should have been given the nod ahead of Hasaranga.

Johannesburg Super Giants v Paarl Royals

Wednesday 24 January, 15.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Joburg Super Kings v Paarl Royals best bets

Paarl Royals have the four wins already that all but seals a play-off berth. Joburg have an enormous amount of work to do if they are to join them.

The Super Kings won last time out against Pretoria Capitals but a disastrous net run rate means they need a collapse from Cape Town and a minimum of three wins from their last five.

They look well-balanced, though, and are coming to terms with the apparent season-curbing injury to Gerald Coetzee.

At around the 2.305/4 mark Joburg may be worth a play. But they would need to bat first and put down something monstrous on a flat wicket. At the very least they should flip the odds by the break.

Jos Buttler has been boosted to 11/43.75 for top Paarl bat and that remains a win-rate wager.

