Unicrons bowling a concern

San Francisco Unicorns v Washington Freedom

Saturday 22 July, 22:30

TV: Live on BT Sport

San Francisco Unicorns team news

The Unicorns have two wins from three. But they remain in a dicey position because their net run rate is poor. The issue has been their leaky bowling. They have a worst economy rate than the Knight Riders. To remedy that, they might bring in Australian American Brody Couch or spinner Sanjay Krishnamurti for Chait Bishnoi. And Lungi Ngidi for Haris Rauf.

Possible XI: Wade, Allen, Stoinis, Shadab, Anderson, Finch, Plunkett, Tajinder, Le Roux, Ngidi, Krishnamurti

Washington Freedom team news

Freedom are making a bid for the play-offs after winning their last two against Knight Riders and Texas. They rely on big-gun overseas players Anrich Nortke, Marco Jansen and Moises Henriques, But Dane Piedt and Andries Gous are starting to make contributions and they could well be the second-best team in it behind Orcas.

Probable XI: Short, Gous, Ahmed, Phillips, Henriques, Pienaar, Jansen, Akeal, Piedt, Netravalkar, Nortje

Morrisville pitch report

Texas Super Kings 127 against Orcas on Friday night was another one for the trend of low scores at Morrisville. Six of the last ten first-innings scores have been under 160. There's also a burgeoning toss bias.

Only three of those scores have been defended. How Unicorns get on will be interesting because their batting (and bowling) busted the trend for low scores in Dallas. The par line might be a buy if they bat first if it's mid 160s.

San Francisco Unicorns v Washington Freedom match odds

Ordinarily we'd worry that a team like Uncirons would come unstuck with leaky bowling on tricky pitches. But possibly their gun batting is a huge point of difference. It has been true so far.

Still, the odds are the factor to truly separate the sides and we're very surprised Freedom are as big as 2.245/4. That looks value given their all-round abilities. The opair should be much closer in the betting.

Back Freedom @ 2.245/4 Bet now

San Francisco Unicorns v Washington Freedom player bets

We're waiting for Glenn Phillips to go big. This could be the game. Sportsbook may offer around 7/24.40 for top bat. The high runscorer market for Unicorns is too tricky to call because of that power-packed top five.