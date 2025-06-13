MI New York v Texas Super Kings MLC tips: Pooran may lead runfest

MI New York short favourites for their opener

Alarm for bowlers after runfest in game one at Oakland

It could be raining sixes on west coast

Pooran 9/2 5.50 for man of the match

Read the unmissable MLC team-by-team guide HERE

MI New York v Texas Super Kings

Saturday 14 June, 02:00

TV: Live on Willow

MI New York v Texas Super Kings MLC team news

MI New York have been dealt a blow ahead of their tournament start with the news that Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai have decided to rest instead. No doubt the travel ban, which could have been lifted for sports stars, on their countrymen had an impact.

The call may have been late as MINY don't appear to have had time to name replacements yet. Naveen-ul-Haq, the Afghan pacer, is available. Kieron Pollard, the skipper, looks like he will be needed to start. If Azmat had been available he may have taken a more coahing role with Nic Pooran skippering.

Possible MINY XI: De Kock, Monank, Pooran, Richards, Pollard, Bracewell, Linde, Tajinder, Boult, Kenjige, Adil

Texas are relying on wise old heads potentially for their front three with the bat. We're not convinced that's an approach that will pay dividends but good luck to the Du Plessis-Conway-Mitchell axis.

For a more youthful threat, Donovan Ferreira, the South Africa all-rounder, would be a good selection. Ferreira is a similar offering to Glenn Phillips in the sense that pound for pound, he could be one of the best players in the world. He can hit, keep and take wickets.

Marcus Stoinis and Noor Ahmad are two strong pick-ups and it may be that they have to do a lot of work to keep this lot afloat. Akeal Hosein is unavailable due to West Indies' tour of Ireland.

Possible Texas XI: Du Plessis, Conway, Mitchell, Kumar, Stoinis, Tromp, Mohsin, Savage, Milne, Noor, Zia-ul-Haq

MI New York v Texas Super Kings MLC pitch report

The Oakland Colisuem (a baseball ground) had never staged a match before Unicorns-Freedom and what a game. Finn Allen's record breaking 159 from 51 gave the US fans exactly what they wanted. Fears about the drop-in pitch killing entertainment were not realised. With eight to go at the venue it probably won't be a road for the duration but after Unicorns posted 269 we have to take note.

As a baseball venue we mentioned in game one that the angles could make boundaries look short and that did appear to be the case. There were 40 sixes, 19 from Allen. The clue that boundaries are short was the number of fours - just 19. We await a sixes line.

Sportsbook prices which appeal are the 13/27.50 for another ton and skinny odds on MI and Texas highest over odds at over 19.5 and 18.5 respectively. The par line will be interesting. Anything low 200s for overs is a bet. The market won't be gung-ho too early. In-play 70-80 in the last four is very much on.

Recommended Bet Back over 206.5 1st inns runs EXC 2.0

Just as was the case in IPL (and the other leagues), the markets are enthral to the MI franchise. They go off no better than 1.645/8 for this contest despite no evidence they are a team worthy of such a short price.

They finished fourth last term winning two in seven and with a net run rate in the red. The loss of two key players is significant, too. It is worth repeating: there is no evidence they are a good team.

Texas aren't expected to be great shakes either but in a game where we expect the side batting first to go big, if it's them they could flip the odds for a simple trade from around 2.305/4.

MI New York v Texas Super Kings MLC pitch report

There will be anticpation that Nic Pooran does signifiant damage on a good batting track with short boundaries. There are a suite of options to get with the Windies hitter. These include the 13/53.60 the he wins top MI bat, 9/25.50 for man of match, 15/82.88 for a 50 and over 28.5 for his runs.