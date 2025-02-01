MI Cape Town v Pretoria Capitals SAT20 Tips: Stolk solid short at the last

MI Cape Town v Pretoria Capitals

Sunday 2 February, 13:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

MI Cape Town v Pretoria Capitals team news

MI Cape Town are confirmed as finishing in top spot and will likely instead be thinking about the qualifier against Paarl on Tuesday. There may not be much bench-strength testing, though. Connor Esthuizen, the batter, could get a game. Kagiso Rabada is being rested with Matt Potts in the side. Rabada could come back with Trent Boult getting a break.

Possible MI Cape Town XI: van der Dussen, Rickleton, Hendricks, Ingram, Brevis, C Bosch, Potgieter, Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Boult/Rabada, Potts

Pretoria needed a defeat for Sunrisers or Joburg on Saturday to keep alive their play-off hopes. Just two wins all season would very much make them a backdoor team. Opening the batting with human snail Steve Stolk is an indication of their struggles.

Possible Sharjah XI: Jacks, Stolk, Smeed, Verreynne, M Ackerman, Turner, Lion-Cachet, M Pretorius, Muthusamy, T Rogers, G Peters

MI Cape Town v Pretoria Capitals pitch report

Three of the four matches this term at Newlands have been won by the chaser. More than 170 has been busted twice and under 150 has come in twice, both the most recent. This is in keeping with the historic toss bias of ten wins in the last 16. There is almost half a run in terms of run rate in favour of the side batting second at 8.43.

It is far from unusual for a table-topper to take their foot off the gas with nowt to play for at the end of the ladder season. Cape Town would absolutely fit the profile for a team which would reckon it can turn it on like a tap.

So Capitals have a sniff. If they are still alive. They obviously need the chase bias in their favour so there are two caveats to getting with them at around the 2.506/4 mark.

Steve Stolk is only 18 and it may be that this competition has come too early for him. It's a struggle at the moment and he is striking at just 107 in seven T20s with an average of 10. He comes up against a fierce pace attack and shorting his runs in-play at 14.5 at 5/61.84 is the play. His pre-toss quote of 14.5 tells us we push the button when he's on around 10.

Recommended Bet Back Steve Stolk under 14.5 runs in-play SBK 5/6

