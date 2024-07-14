Major League Cricket Tips matches Ten and Eleven: 6/1 Pollard could roll back the years

Freedom looking strong

Toss bias makes them decent bet

Pollard value at 6/1 7.00

Texas can get the win batting first

Washington Freedom v LA Knight Riders

Sunday 14 July, 20:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Washington Freedom v LA Knight Riders team news

Freedom are two from three. Had they been allowed just six more balls in their chase against Texas they would have maximum points. They beat Seattle last time with two domestic players, Lahiru Milantha and Obus Pienaar, rescuing them in a chase.

Probable XI: Smith, Head, Ravindra, Maxwell, Milantha, Pienaar, Mukhtar, Jansen, Holland, Ferguson, Netravalkar

LA had their games washed out versus Unicorns on Saturday. Before that we said they were in danger of reverting to type. They finished stone-dead last in 2023 and they have suffered two bad beatings in their last two. One of those was by Unicorns, too, by six wickets. The problem appears to be potency with the ball despite Spencer Johnson's involvement. They may need to find room for Josh Little. But that would mean probably mean dropping Shakib al Hasan.

Possible XI: Roy, Narine, Chand, Miller, Russell, Badar, Kumar, Dry, Johnson, Little, Ali Khan

Washington Freedom v LA Knight Riders pitch report

Eight of the nine completed matches at Morrisville in MLC have been won by the chaser. But rain has caused chaos with games called off in advance. The forecast is good, however, and there is an excessive heat warning. It needs yo be hot with drainage still be an issue. The first-innings par runs line needs five overs to be settled (note the difference between the 20-overs line) and if LA bat first it could be a short in the 160s.

Freedom are priced as 1.845/6 favourites. That could well be the first 'right' price of the tournament pre-toss. We think they are superior to LA.

However, it could be a wrong price if it holds after the flip with Freedom batting second. Ability and a bias should prove too much for LA.

It's possible that with so much rain the surface could be tricky for batting so we note big prices about the Freedom lower order in the form of Marco Jansen, who is 22/123.00 and Akeal Hosein, who is 35/136.00. At the top of the order Travis Head may be a consideration if we get reduced overs. He is 13/53.60 . We need a minimum of ten overs for tops bets to stand.

Texas Super Kings v MI New York

Monday 15 July, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Texas Super Kings v MI New York team news

We're not sure about this MI New York XI. Nic Pooran aside, the top order looks flaky. They may need to find room for US opener Steven Taylor to return to his best position and Dewald Brevis (potentially replacing Tim David).

Possible XI: Taylor, Monank, Pooran, Jahangir, Brevis, Pollard, Rashid, Boult, Nortje, Kenjige, Ehsan

Marcus Stoinis missed out for Texas the last time they go on the field - a strong win over Seattle. It's never a as simple as one player over another. But if you want an all-rounder do you really pick Mitch Santner over the Aussie?

Probable XI: Conway, Du Plessis, Hardie, Tromp, Kumar, Santner, Savage, Bravo, Mohsin, Naveen, Zia

Texas Super Kings v MI New York pitch report

Nine out of 15 sides have won batting first at Grand Prairie. More than 170 has been busted five times. No side has managed it in this comp, though. Seattle scoring only 127 against Freedom didn't test the bias. That MI New York line-up may be a short for 160 or more batting first. No rain is forecast.

These two were due to meet on Friday before rain ruined the contest. For that game we said it was hard to justify favouritism for NY. Our view hasn't changed.

There is just no evidence that a gulf exists that the odds suggest. NY are 1.738/11 with Texas 2.265/4. If Texas get to bat first then we have a decent bet on our hands.

Recommended Bet Back Texas batting first EX 2.22

Nic Pooran doesn't have much to beat potentially but odds of [5/2] reflect that for top NY bat. It could be time to return to an old favourite with Kieron Pollard catching the eye at 6/17.00. His PSL form was good enough to suggests he's still got it. We know his win-rate record down the years gives us an edge.

Recommended Bet Back Kieron Pollard top MI NY bat SBK 6/1

