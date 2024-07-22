Major League Cricket Tips Matches 20 & 21: Play high prices on low top bats
Texas Super Kings v Seattle Orcas
Wednesday 24 July, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Texas Super Kings v Seattle Orcas team news
This is another dead rubber. Texas will play New York in the first eliminator. To prepare for that they really should pick their best XI. We haven't seen Aiden Markram at all this tournament so assume that we won't at all now.
Probable XI: Conway, Du Plessis, Hardie, Tromp, Stoinis, Kumar, Savage, Bravo, Mohsin, Noor, Zia
Seattle are out so they could afford an opportunity to players who have barely featured. They include Michael Bracewell, Lungi Ngidi and Keemo Paul.
Possible XI: Rickleton, Jayasuriya, De Kock, Klaasen, Jones, Bracewell, Paul, Harmeet, Gannon, Ngidi, Sheikh
Texas Super Kings v Seattle Orcas pitch report
Orcas' run rate is just below seven an over so a short on the par line (possibly late 150s) is basic were they to bat first on that worn Dallas surface. No rain is forecast
Texas Super Kings v Seattle Orcas match prediction
Texas are 1.784/5. They are a superior team to Seattle, who must surely find motivation to perform to their best trying. With better value, however, on the runs market for a weak Seattle performance, we're not sure the match odds are the best way to play.
Texas Super Kings v Seattle Orcas pitch report
There are some big top-bat prices to take an interest in as per the rationale for Washington-San Francisco. Imad Wasim had appeal at 35/136.00 for top Seattle runscorer while team-mate Keemo Paul was the same price. Both have been cut to 25s since we highlighted the prices but an interest in both is still worthwile for sensible stakes.
Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns
Tuesday 23 July, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns team news
This is a rehearsal for the qualifier in the play-off with both sides guaranteed to finish in the top two. Could Freedom test their bench strength? Akeal Hosein has been a bit-part. Saurabh Netravalkar has missed the last two games for personal reasons with Jasdeep Singh deputising.
Possible XI: Head, Smith, Gous, Maxwell, Ravindra, Pienaar, Mukhtar, Jansen, Ferguson, Sandeep, Netravalkar
Unicorns have not used Matthew Wade at all while Jake Fraser-McGurk and Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed have both been dropped. If they decide to stick with their recent winning formula there will no rom for either.
Possible XI: Allen, Short, Krishnamurti, Inglis, Rutherford, Anderson, Hassan, Cummins, Plunkett, Rauf, Le Roux
Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns pitch report
Thirteen out of 21 sides have won batting first at Grand Prairie. More than 170 has been busted seven times. LA could muster just 130 against New York and we expect another tired surface. A par line in the mid 160s is to be shorted.
Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns match prediction
There's not much in the Dallas toss bias anymore but it stands to reason that on a worn surface, batting first should be the shout. Teams do struggle to know what a good score is, though, on such tracks.
Freedom are yet to taste defeat and Unicorns have won three in a row since Pat Cummins turned up. The 2.0811/10 about Unicorns might be of interest.
Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns player bets
Scores of 30-odd are beginning to win the top-bat markets as the overs pile up in Dallas. Cummins has been a go-to at chunky odds so 35/136.00 is an option again for top Unicorns bat. Likewise 35/136.00 about Marco Jansen for top Freedom.
