Major League Cricket Tips Matches 18 & 19: LA story not done yet

LA Knight Riders v MI New York

Monday 22 July, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

LA Knight Riders v MI New York team news

If LA win they make the play-offs. With a win over Seattle last time they should be confident. Shakib-al-Hasan's place has gone to Waqar Salamkheil, who was expensive against Orcas. Don't be surprised if they switch back.

Probable XI: Roy, Narine, Chand, Shakib, Miller, Nitish, Saif, Russell, Dry, Johnson, Khan

New York, the holders, are out unless they record a whopping win. They have lost four of their five completed matches. Dewald Brevis opened the batting in defeat by Unicorns and returned a 50. It was only his second game of the tournament as the Mi franchise left it too late to sort batting issues.

Possible XI: Brevis, Clinton, Pooran, Pollard, Monank, Shepherd, Rashid, Richards, Patel, Boult, Kenjige

LA Knight Riders v MI New York pitch report

Thirteen out of 20 sides have won batting first at Grand Prairie. More than 170 has been busted seven times. Orcas managed 152 batting first in defeat by Unicorns. If New York bat first, shorting a par line at 159.5 makes sense. The pitch is unlikely to get flatter and they would have to bus their current run rate to beat the quote.

LA Knight Riders v MI New York match prediction

Just because a team has to win doesn't mean they will. But the consistent view in this tournament is that there is no evidence whatsoever that New York should be favourites to beat anybody.

Therefore backing LA at 2.3611/8 makes sense. The toss bias for the side batting first has dwindled somewhat but it would be a useful caveat to those of more nervous disposition.

LA Knight Riders v MI New York player bets

We were awaiting odds on Kieron Pollard for top New York bat and Nitish Kumar for most LA runs with interest. But only Nitish is a bet now prices are live. He is 17/29.50 and represents a tidy, wise investment. Pollard less so at 9/25.50. Unlike Nitish, it's hard to argue that's a wrong price.

Recommended Bet Back Nitish Kumar top LA bat SBK 17/2

San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas

Sunday 21 July, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas team news

A win guarantees Unicorns second spot in the ladder. Pat Cummins' arrival has given Unicorns purpose and they have won two on the spin. Jake Fraser-McGurk has lost his spot to Sherfane Rutherford.

Possible XI: Allen, Short, Krishnamurti, Inglis, Rutherford, Anderson, Hassan, Cummins, Plunkett, Rauf, Le Roux

Seattle have to win their last two and hope LA lose to New York to have any chance of qualification. Imad Wasim's spot has gone to Keemo Paul and Lungi Ngidi is the new pace spearhead.

Probable XI: Rickleton, Jayasuriya, De Kock, Klaasen, Jones, Bracewell, Paul, Harmeet, Gannon, Ngidi, Sheikh

San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas pitch report

Thirteen out of 19 sides have won batting first at Grand Prairie. More than 170 has been busted seven times. Freedom made 203 against Texas on Saturday. If there's an overaction on the par line to the late 160s, Seattle, who have struggled to a run rate of under seven, may be a short.

Seattle's sequence of one win in four is a bit of a mystery. They have the best batter in the tournament in Ryan Rickleton and their balance is decent.

They are not the worst bet in the world here if they get the toss bias on side by batting first. We don't expect the odds to shift much from 2.305/4.

We'll get back involved with Pat Cummins at 35/136.00 for top Unicorns bat as the pitches continue to take wear and tear. Similarly, Michael Bracewell for Orcas catches the eye at 11/112.00. Bracewell is a terrific hitter and at No 6 could do some damage.

Recommended Bet Back Michael Bracewell top Seattle bat SBK 11/1

Recommended Bet Back Pat Cummins top San Francisco bat SBK 35/1

