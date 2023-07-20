</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: LA Knight Riders v Washington Freedom MLC Tips: More woe for Knight Riders
Ed Hawkins
20 July 2023
2:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/la-knight-riders-v-washington-freedom-mlc-tips-more-woe-for-knight-riders-200723-194.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-20T09:20:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-20T12:13:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins previews the late Thursday night encounter from Morrisville and is keen on a Freedom victory... Freedom should be favourites Morrisville pitch tricky Phillips could star LA Knight Riders v Washington FreedomThursday 20 July, 22:30TV: Live on BT Sport LA Knight Riders team news Knights Riders have lost each of their three matches and qualification looks beyond them. Their squad balance is poor and they have only one overseas reserve to swap in and out. Jason Roy replaced Martin Guptill last time. Andre Russell also has an injury. He couldn't complete his allocation in defeat by Unicorns last time. That could leave them with only five bowling options. Possible XI: Roy, Chand, Kumar, Rossouw, Malhotra, Russell, Narine, Dry, Zampa, Khan, Johnson Washington Freedom team news Freedom have only played twice, losing to Seattle and beating Texas. Unlike Knight Riders they have good balance, particularly the clutch of top-class performers like Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein and Anrich Nortje. That covers all bases. Moises Henriques has also been turning his arm over so they are not short of bowling options. Possible XI: Short, Gous, Mukhtar, Phillips, Henriques, Pienaar, Jansen, Akeal, Nortje, Netravalkar Morrisville pitch report The tournament has moved from Dallas to Morrisville and it is fair to expect another wicket which keeps the bowlers keen. There's no evidence of runfests from the 2022 Minor League matches at this ground. Of the eight games played only three saw first-innings scores of 160 or more. Bear that in mind for the par line. Batting first may be harder with three of the eight defended. LA Knight Riders v Washington Freedom team news Bonkers early show for this one with Knight Riders [1.81] favourites and Freedom [2.10]. We felt sure it would be the other way round and the pricing is, inexplicably, wrong. They always say unless you know why a price is wrong then maybe it isn't. But Freedom could well prove to be one of the best teams in this league and we expect a comfortable win. Perhaps the odds are influenced by the league table which is skewed by Freedom's two matches. Back Freedom @ [2.10] Bet now LA Knight Riders v Washington player bets Roy and Matthew Short have been boosted to [3/1] for top team bat respectively by Sportsbook. We're keen on the [7/2] for Phillips to cop for Freedom, however. We also note a short of under 19.5 runs for LA's Unmukt Chand. He could struggle against the likes of Nortje and Jansen. Their squad balance is poor and they have only one overseas reserve to swap in and out. Jason Roy replaced Martin Guptill last time.</p><p>Andre Russell also has an injury. He couldn't complete his allocation in defeat by Unicorns last time. That could leave them with only five bowling options.</p><p><strong>Possible XI:</strong> Roy, Chand, Kumar, Rossouw, Malhotra, Russell, Narine, Dry, Zampa, Khan, Johnson</p><h2>Washington Freedom team news</h2><p></p><p>Freedom have only played twice, losing to Seattle and beating Texas. Unlike Knight Riders they have good balance, particularly the clutch of top-class performers like Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein and Anrich Nortje. That covers all bases.</p><p>Moises Henriques has also been turning his arm over so they are not short of bowling options.</p><p><strong>Possible XI</strong>: Short, Gous, Mukhtar, Phillips, Henriques, Pienaar, Jansen, Akeal, Nortje, Netravalkar</p><h2>Morrisville pitch report</h2><p></p><p>The tournament has moved from Dallas to Morrisville and it is fair to expect another wicket which keeps the bowlers keen. There's no evidence of runfests from the 2022 Minor League matches at this ground.</p><p>Of the eight games played only three saw first-innings scores of 160 or more. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216014747">Bear that in mind for the par line</a></strong>. Batting first may be harder with three of the eight defended.</p><h2>LA Knight Riders v Washington Freedom team news</h2><p></p><p>Bonkers early show for this one with <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216014740">Knight Riders <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.81</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> favourites and Freedom <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></strong>. We felt sure it would be the other way round and the pricing is, inexplicably, wrong.</p><p>They always say unless you know why a price is wrong then maybe it isn't. But Freedom could well prove to be one of the best teams in this league and we expect a comfortable win. Perhaps the odds are influenced by the league table which is skewed by Freedom's two matches.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Freedom @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.216014740" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>LA Knight Riders v Washington player bets</h2><p></p><p>Roy and Matthew Short have been boosted to <b class="inline_odds" title="3.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.95</span></b> for top team bat respectively by Sportsbook. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/major-league-cricket/los-angeles-knight-riders-v-washington-freedom/32480840">We're keen on the <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> for Phillips to cop for Freedom</a></strong>, however. We also note a short of under 19.5 runs for LA's Unmukt Chand. href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/ian-bell/">Ian Bell</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/">Twenty20</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/">Twenty20 World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">The Hundred</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/">West Indies</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/">Cricket Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/">Caribbean Premier League</a> 