Morrisville wicket tricky

Roy underrated

Los Angeles Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas

Sunday 23 July, 17:30

TV: Live on BT Sport

LA Knight Riders team news

Knight Riders have managed to lose all four, which is quite the achievement in a new tournament with all franchises equal at the draft. They improved slightly against Freedom last time out but Andre Russell's injury means they are now going in with only five bowlers. He's playing as a batter only and hitting well but it's not enough for a team which was poorly balanced before his niggle.

Probable XI: Roy, Chand, Kumar, Rossouw, Russell, Malhotra, Narine, Dry, Zampa, Khan, Johnson

Seattle Orcas team news

Orcas are top of the tree with three wins out of three. They thumped Texas last time out to take over at the head of the affairs. They look a very decent outfit. Restricting Texas to just 127, they got the job done with four overs to spare. Dasun Shanaka has replaced Shimron Hetmyer to add bowling options.

Probable XI: De Kock, Anwar, Jayasuriya, Klaasen, Shanaka, Imad, Ranjane, Gannon, Parnell, Harmeet, Tye

Morrisville pitch report

The Morrisville pitch is officially tricky to bat, which is far from ideal for tournament organisers as they try to capture public imagination. Freedom defended just 134 against San Francisco on Saturday night. It's now seven of the last 11 first-innings which have seen scores under 160.

Taking big prices about low numbers is a decent strategy and carrying on for the rest of this leg makes sense. Under 140s is a good starting point. We also note Sportsbook's 13/82.62 that no fifty is scored in first-innings. It's two blanks out of three.

LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas match odds

Orcas are 1.738/11 with Knight Riders 2.26/5. That is probably a smidge of value about Seattle given the respective records, although any shorter and one could justifiably reason that the study sample about how efficient they are isn't big enough.

LA, who can't qualify for the play-offs, may reckon there is a small window of opportunity to be reckless with the bat, safe in the knowledge that six bowlers should probably not be required on this surface. But it's Orcas who should dominate.

LA Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas player bets

Jason Roy is on the wane these days but we're suprised to see him at 10/34.33 for top LA bat with Sportsbook. He still ranks as favourite for the simple reason that he will open the batting.

Martin Guptill is made jolly, which is odd because both can't play because of LA balance and foreign player rules. It's worth a small interest.