MI New York wait for Rashid

Knight Riders need Roy boost

Chand could struggle

LA Knight Riders v MI New York

Monday 17 July, 01:30

LA Knight Riders team news

Knight Riders were well beaten by Texas in the opener for the tournament. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine looked like getting them home before a late collapse. It has to be said they look to be a classic Knight Riders franchise.

There's not a huge amount of reliability in the XI, particularly as they await the arrival of Jason Roy post Blast FInals Day. This game might come too soon for him but we wait and see.

Probable XI: Guptill, Chand, Rossouw, Ntish, Malhotra, Russell, Narine, Dry, Zampa, Ferguson, Khan

MI New York team news

New York, New York it's a helluva town. Not sure about their cricket team, though. MI were pverrated on the odds against Unicorns in their opener purely because of who the team owners are. As we have said with Texas, there's little relation to this team and the serial title winners in India.

They conceded 215 against Unicorns as they await the arrival of Rashid Khan from international duty. Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada lined up in an exciting new-ball pair, though.

Probable XI: Brevis, Taylor, Monank, Pooran, Pollard, Azam, Laddha, Adil, Rabada, Boult

Grand Prairie Stadium pitch report

The pitch continues to look solid for the batters at Grand Prairie. The first-innings scores (1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second) read: 181-1/215-1/147-2/177-1.

There's a sense on a flat one that scoreboard pressure makes all the difference and there's the beginning of a trend to back that up. A score of 180 could well prove to be the average in the first dig and we're inclined to play overs on par lines in the mid 170s.

LA Knight Riders v MI New York match odds

These might prove to be the poorest teams in the tournament. Certainly Knight Riders look vulnerable to missing out on the play-offs. Still, there's not much fun betting MI New York at 1.728/11. there's no justification for those odds, look at the probable XI for goodness sake.

For a start, there is no Rashid Khan. This meant that MI picked only five overseas players. It was a surprise they didn't find room for David Wiese. If Wiese can make it, they would only be worth betting at the price.

LA Knight Riders v MI New York player bets

Unmukt Chand is a fomrer World Cup winning-captain for India under-19s. he was a star in the making but is now only famous for chucking it all in. Why did he do that? Well, because he wasn't good enough. if he opens here against Boult and Rabada a short of his runs at 17.5 is solid.

Rabad is 7/2 for top bowler for MI with Rashid listed with Sportsbook. That's value. Rilee Rossouw and Dewald Brevos have both been boosted for top bats to 11/4 and 7/2 respectively and there's little for them to beat.