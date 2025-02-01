India v England Fifth T20 Tips: Runfest incoming at the Wankhede

India v England

Sunday 2 February, 13:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

India v England Fifth T20 team news

India have an unassailable 3-1 lead so there could be plenty of changes to their XI. They have already used 16 players in the four games so churn would seem inevitable.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammad Shami have played just once so should be first in line. Shivam Dube looks certain to miss out due to concussion protocols. Given that he had to be subbed out as a 'like-for-like' for Harshit Rana, a death expert, we can presumably look forward to Rana batting in the middle order.

Suryakumar Yadav's horror run with the bat continues and in the midst of India winning, it is a major issue which is not being talked about. The former best T20 batter in the world isn't worth his place in this team in the last 12 months. Hardik Pandya is possibly in line for a rest

Possible India XI: Samson, Abhishek, Sky, Tilak, Hardik/Reddy, Rinku/Sundar, Jurel, Axar, Harshit, Shami, Varun

The controversy around the concussion sub aside, England should have levelled affairs in Pune. Their first mistake came at the toss when they ignored a blatant and overwhelming bias for the team defending totals. the second was allowing India to post 181 after they were 13 for three and then 79 for five.

Sure, they would have won had India been forced to sub Dube for, say, Reddy as the rules demand. Harshit claimed three wickets at the death with England falling short by 15 runs. It also exposed a third, ongoing mistake which is Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton at Nos 7 and 8. One of them down there is fine but not both. There's nowt they can do about it though with the players available. Phil Salt, who is struggling, should come out with Jos Buttler returning to open with Jamie Smith coming back.

Possible England XI: Buttler, Duckett,, Brook, Bethell, Livingstone, Smith, J Overton, Carse, Archer, Rashid, Saqib

Wankhede is a ground for the chaser. Let's repeat that in case England at the back didn't hear. Wankhede is aground for the chaser. In night matches in the last four yars (38 games), 23 have been won by the side batting second. The average run rate in the second dig is nine with 8.7 in the first. Could this be the overdue runfest that many have been waiting for?

In the last ten first-innings, more than 200 has been breached five times. And both teams for 200 has come in for two of them. A fourth fell short by four runs. The 11/82.38 that both teams hit 190 from Sportsbook is an interest, then. The simpler option is to go over a par line in the mid- to late 180s.

Recommended Bet Back over 187.5 1st inns runs EXC 2.0

Tournaments involving India have suffered through a lack of sporting legitimacy. Now it is happening in the matches themselves. From a gambling perspective betting against the superpower should come with a health warning because who knows what trick will be pulled to down your voucher.

In the World T20 India were guaranteed their venue for the semi-final. In the forthcoming Champions Trophy they have refused to play in Pakistan so know where all their fixtures will be staged. Now they are being allowed to ignore concussion sub rules. What next? Sanjiu Samson taking a bonk on the head and Jasprit Bumrah parachuting in?

Fairness gripes aside, this looks like a cracker for the traders. big runs first up and then the chaser to get up from the canvas. Big prices at the break for the side batting second are very much in-play with that run rate figure your guide. Sportsbook go 16/54.20 that the chaser gets up to win for 190 or more.

The Wankhede is such a flat one that that backing an individual to outscore the rest might not be wise. To score a fifty markets that have interest are Jos Buttler at 11/53.20 and Tilak Varma 2/13.00.

