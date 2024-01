Two games televised

Dubai Capitals v Desert Vipers

Thursday 1 February 1, 14:30

TV: Live on Zee

Dubai Capitals v Desert Vipers best bets

These two are level-pegging in the table as they hunt a play-off spot. But they have contrasting recent fortunes.

Capitals have lost their last two after a decent start. Vipers snapped a two-game losing sequence by beating table-toppers Emirates last time.

The venue is Dubai so we have to be smart and recognise the chaser has an advantage. That doesn't appear to have informed the match odds on an early show with 1.748/11 Vipers favourites. Clearly that's too skinny.

We will keep faith with Capitals bat David Warner, who has been boosted to 7/24.50. Rovman Powell is also overdue on win rate but it's beginning to feel like a drain considering he's shown no form whatsoever. He is 11/112.00 with Sportsbook.

For Vipers bear in mind Alex Hales (3/14.00) has been used as a sub so unless his team bat first the bet could be voided if he reprises the role. Players must be in the starting XI for bets to stand.

Back David Warner top Dubai bat @ 7/24.50 Bet now

Pretoria Capitals v MI Cape Town

Tuesday 30 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Pretoria Capitals v MI Cape Town best bets

These two play each other twice in three days. Both teams need to win the twin double-headers to have any chance of making the play-offs. For Cape Town, one point behind Pretoria, big wins are required.

Pretoria looked like they were putting something together when they beat Sunrisers but they reverted to type in defeat by the Durban Super Giants in what was a winnable game considering their opponents had already qualified.

They have not looked anywhere like the side which dominated the ladder last term.

As for Cape Town it's four straight losses and they have probably checked out. They were hammered by Joburg by ten wickets.

As one would expect this is a choice affair. Pretoria are 1.9010/11 and they have the ability to trade short in a powerplay considering the style of Will Jacks and Phil Salt. We have been on the latter for top bat but with no boost available the 13/53.60 is a swerve.

