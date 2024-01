Dubai Capitals v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Thursday 25 January, 14:30

TV: Live on Zee

Dubai Capitals v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bets

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders reverted to type last time out with a dreadful performance against MI Emirates. After their surprise win over Desert Vipers they collapsed to 95 all out with only Andre Russell offering any resistance.

The 1.774/5 about Capitals for this match therefore will be tempting. However, there is a strong toss bias for the chaser in Dubai and we'd only recommend them at that price if they were to bat second.

Capitals' David Warner interests us at 16/54.20 for top bat. Warner is no great shakes in this format in terms of strike rate. But if he plays for himself, taking few risks, that suits us. There's also not a huge amount of pace in the Knight Riders' attack to trouble him.

Rovman Powell rates a win-rate wager on the same market at 11/112.00. He is moving up and down the order but it's possible he could bat as high as No 4. All considered, the price is toppy.

Russell won for us in that Emirates contest so it sticks in the craw that he's doubled in price to 10/111.00 for a repeat. There's nowt wrong with playing again if you're inclined to follow the money.

Pretoria Capitals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Thursday 25 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Pretoria Capitals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape bets

Can we be sore that Phil Salt was pipped by two runs for top bat last time against Sunrisers considering Will Jacks won it with a monstrous score of...12? Probably not.

Either way Salt is overdue a success now in this tournament on historic win rates. He squeezes into our margin to give us an edge at 11/43.75. We suspect Sportsbook think a score is coming because they've ducked out of a price boost.

Salt did manage a win against Sunrisers last term. Aiden Markram did the same and that may be enough to tempt us into taking the 4/15.00 about a top bat price for Sunrisers. His win rate stands at 20% so he should be winning soon.

