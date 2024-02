Knight Riders eye top spot

Buttler boosted

Joburg can go close

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Sharjah Warriors

Wednesday 7 February, 14:30

TV: Live on Zee

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Sharjah Warriors best bets

Sharjah Warriors need to win their last two and hope results elsewhere go their way to have any chance of the play-offs. A poor net run rate, though, means their race is almost certainly run.

Knight Riders are in a battle for top spot with MI Emirates following three consecutive wins. It's slightly surprising that Knight Riders aren't a little shorter, even with the ABu Dhabi toss bias in play.

It could be that the 1.748/11 holds with them chasing. If so it's not the worst bet in the world because Warriors have probably checked out. They were abysmal last time out against Knight Riders, who rolled them for 75.

After we backed Chris Woakes at 100/1101.00 in that game and he didn't play, Sportsbook have cut him to 25s.

Maheesh Theekshana should be a clear fav for top Warriros bowler in our book. He's 10/34.33.

Paarl Royals v Joburg Super Kings

Wednesday 7 February, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Paarl Royals v Joburg Super Kings best bets

Royals and Super Kings could be forgiven for wondering what they're doing in the play-offs. Well, the answer is that there were two teams worse than them. Neither are much to write home about.

Despite this it could be a cracking contest. In terms of boundaries, Paarl's bowlers fare better than Joburg. But Joburg have been more powerful with the blade.

Paarl need to be powered by Jos Buttler. Joburg, at least, have the whiff of solidity with two wins in their last three. Paarl's form has collapsed, losing four straight.

On that basis it could be argued that Joburg deserve more respect. The 2.1211/10 could be considered value. They are at least capable of flipping the odds. Buttler has been boosted to 11/43.75 fot top Paarl bat.