Remember Abu Dhabi toss bias

Abu Dabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers

Saturday 26 January, 10:30

TV: Live on Zee

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers best bets

When these sides met in the second game in this competition it was a choice affair. Vipers lost badly. And now they find themselves 1.625/8 favourites.

Those odds are, of course, correct on form guide. But we do note the toss bias. Seven of the last 11 at the Sheikh Zayed in this tournament have been won by the chaser.

That doesn't mean we bet Knight Riders but we might consider a trade at 2.526/4 were the flip to go their way.

Alex Hales has been boosted to 11/43.75 for top bat and he stands out as one of the only remaining top performers in the market (across ILT20 and SAT20) who has yet to cop.

Back Alex Hales top vipers bat @ 11/43.75 Bet now

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v MI Cape Town

Saturday 27 January, 11:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v MI Cape Town best bets

Sunrisers and Cape Town are probably too good to let slip their advantage in the play-off race to an underperforming Pretoria. But the loser here will be nervous, particularly if it's Cape Town.

They could need to win two of their last three to make sure. They are likely to go off outsiders here. And that is right with Sunerisers looking stronger and enjoying the head-to-heads. The 1.824/5 about the hosts is about right.

There are top-bat prices of note. Aiden Markram has dipped under win-rate value at 7/24.50 but we know he is too good to keep drawing blanks. Marco Jansen is also eye-catching at 18/119.00. For Cape Town Sam Curran batted at No 3 last time so the 17/29.50 is wrong.

Pretoria Capitals v Joburg Super Kings

Saturday 27 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Pretoria Capitals v Joburg Super Kings best bets

Joburg may have to win all their remaining games to make the play-offs. With four defeats in five and one no result they look up against it.

The batting power is just not there with a run rate of 7.4 this term. Although Pretoria have also struggled and are on the brink themselves, it is understandable that they go off as favourites.

We have a couple of top-bat picks lined up which are price dependant. We need a boost to 3/14.00 for Phil Salt while Leus Du Plooy is back in our hitting range. We'd expect 10/34.33. Check prices with Sportsbook.

Gulf Giants v Dubai Capitals

Saturday 27 January, 14:30

TV: Live on Zee

Gulf Giants v Dubai Capitals best bets

We await prices from Sportsbook with two batters in our sights for the Capitals. Rovman Powell is overdue a win while we were tempted by a chunky price on David Warner last time.

For this one we're looking for at least 11/112.00 on Powell while we would need a repeat of the 16/54.20 about Warner. We're not worried about the latter's slow scoring these days. A selfish player is a winning player on this market.

