Monday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Bat and ball bets at 11/1 and 13/5

Dubai Capitals v Desert Vipers

Monday 20 January, 14.30

TV: live on Zee

Dubai Capitals v Desert Vipers ILT20 tips

Before their game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders we questioned whether Desert Vipers were the real deal because they had yet to defend a target against the toss bias. They have ticked that off with a comprehensive success.

The bias now stands at 66% for the chaser in night games and even though Vipers were comfortable in beating ADKR, we're not about to abandon it. Three from five have gone to the chaser this season but one of those was by the narrowest margin possible. That means we expect Vipers to be around 1.758/11 with the flip in their favour.

That one-run win was by Dubai on this ground against MI Emirates. But they have failed to defend against Sharjah and Gulf Giants. The latter was on Saturday when their 165 proved inadequate. They might have got Jake Fraser-McGurk on a plane quick enough for him to play here. He has a strike rate of 213 in three ILt20 matches.

Sportsbook have no prices yet on the Aussie for top bat after he finished a dreadful Bash with his one knock of note. Instead we're keeping faith with Wanindu Hasaranga for a top Vipers bowler win at 13/53.60. he is overdue a win and was a tad unlucky not to secure the profits against ADKR.