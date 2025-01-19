Monday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Bat and ball bets at 11/1 and 13/5
Ed Hawkins previews Dubai Capitals v Desert Vipers and Paarl Royals v Joburg Super Kings on Monday...
Vipers show their mettle
Capitals wait on Fraser-McGurk
Hasaranga overdue
11/112.00 Lubbe a fancy
Dubai Capitals v Desert Vipers
Monday 20 January, 14.30
TV: live on Zee
Dubai Capitals v Desert Vipers ILT20 tips
Before their game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders we questioned whether Desert Vipers were the real deal because they had yet to defend a target against the toss bias. They have ticked that off with a comprehensive success.
The bias now stands at 66% for the chaser in night games and even though Vipers were comfortable in beating ADKR, we're not about to abandon it. Three from five have gone to the chaser this season but one of those was by the narrowest margin possible. That means we expect Vipers to be around 1.758/11 with the flip in their favour.
That one-run win was by Dubai on this ground against MI Emirates. But they have failed to defend against Sharjah and Gulf Giants. The latter was on Saturday when their 165 proved inadequate. They might have got Jake Fraser-McGurk on a plane quick enough for him to play here. He has a strike rate of 213 in three ILt20 matches.
Sportsbook have no prices yet on the Aussie for top bat after he finished a dreadful Bash with his one knock of note. Instead we're keeping faith with Wanindu Hasaranga for a top Vipers bowler win at 13/53.60. he is overdue a win and was a tad unlucky not to secure the profits against ADKR.
Paarl Royals v Joburg Super Kings
Monnday 20 January, 15:30
TV: live on Sky Sports
Paarl Royals v Joburg Super Kings SAT20 tips
It is fair to say that with three wins from four Paarl Royals are the surprise package of the season. They are bang in the race despite not having signed an established, recognised opener and lost Jos Buttler.
Instead Joe Root has morphed into blitzkrieg personified while they have unearthed a gem in Luhan-dre Pretorius. They chased 213 with two balls to spare against Pretoria Capitals. Their sequence has been achieved without their best wicket-taker in Andile Phehlukwayo.
At Paarl, runscoring has been historically tricky and after two matches this term we could start to see heavy traffic having an impact. MI Cape Town couldn't defend 158 last time but it remained a good score on a wicket with a poor reputation. The extreme unders remains a very cheap lay option. In this fixture last season Joburg could manage only 134.
In anticipation of something slow, and tacky a top-bat win mark might be 30-odd. So we have interest in Wihaan Lubbe doing the business at 11/112.00 for Joburg. he has a win rate of 12% in this tournament. For Paarl David Miller is in the win zone but the 11/26.50 isn't right on win rate now.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
