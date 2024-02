MI Emirates depleted

Gulf Giants v MI Emirates

Thursday 8 February, 14:30

TV: Live on Zee

Gulf Giants v MI Emirates best bets

MI Emirates can confirm top spot with a seventh win in nine. But it will be a tough test against Giants, the holders, who are beginning to find form. They have won their last two.

Emirates are not at full-strength. Nic Pooran, Tim David and Akeal Hosein are all absent due to Australia and West Indies contesting a T20 series starting Friday.

By contrast, Giants are unaffected with Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes and Shimron Hetmyer not involved.

The match odds market is alive to the imbalance and Giants at 1.855/6 are probably fair favourites. The Duai chase bias would need to be in their favour, though, so it's best to wait for the flip.

Durban Super Giants v Joburg Super Kings

Thursday 8 February, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Durban Super Giants v Joburg Super Kings best bets

Jourg have enjoyed quite the transformation. Smashed out of sight in their first completed game in the tournament they have kept at it to be within one win of the final.

And they will be delighted to be facing Durban, instead of the canny Sunrisers, at their home ground. Joburg chased 203 against Duran to book their play-off spot in a contest which perfectly summed up Durban's one-dimensional approach; they can bat, but they are leaky in the field.

Joburg are far from the finished article and are also more reliant on their batting. But they razed the Paarl batting in the eliminator on Wednesday and will be confident.

Faf Du Plessis has made a welcome return to form while Leus du Plooy has been supremely reliable with promotion to opener.

The match odds market could well make this a choice affair. But if Durban make favourite status then Jourg should at least trade at skinny prices, just as recommended against Paarl.