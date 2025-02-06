Twenty20

Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriors ILT20 Tips: Vipers to get up in the chase

Ales Hales
Hales is 11/4 for top Vipers bat

Ed Hawkins previews the final qualifier at Sharjah on Friday with the winner going through to the final 



Watch Cricket... Only Bettor!

Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriors
Friday 7 February, 14:30
TV: live on Zee

Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriors ILT20 team news

Vipers have upgraded their firepower with Rahmanullah Gurbaz in for Azam Khan. But we note they are still not trusting their UAE players. Khuzaima Tanveer bowled only one over despite gaining confidence from some big hitting in defeat in the first qualifier by Capitals. Dhruv Parashar, an all-rounder, didn't bat or bowl. 

Possible Vipers XI: Gurbaz, Hales, Holden, Lawrence, S Curran, Rutherford (sub: Obed McCoy), Hasaranga, Tanveer, Ferguson, Parashar, Amir

Tim Seifert's franchise value continued to rise as he bossed the chase for Warriors to knock out Emirates in Abu Dhabi. His 40 from 20 balls turned what could have been a tight chase into a formality. Warriors don't have much faith in Ethan D'Souza, a home batter.  It's not clear whether Adam Zampa has been recalled by Australia ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Possible Warriors XI: Kohler-Cadmore, Charles, Roy, Wade, Seifert, Mustafa, D'Souza, A Agar, Harmeet, Southee, Milne

Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriors ILT20 pitch report

In Sharjah in night games it should come as no surprise that the chaser dominates. Twenty-two from the last 36 have been won by the chaser. This season it is five from five. The run rate gap between first and second is 8.3 versus 9.1. That's huge and shows how hard it is for the defender to keep hold of a wet ball because of dew. 

Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriors ILT20 match predicition




Warriors, on an early show, look set to go of favourites as confidence in Vipers, who are building a reputation as a nearly team, starts to evaporate. After a second-placed finish in year one, a blank in year two and then another strong ladder showing, there could be nerves that another chance is to pass them by for the title.

In reality, this is tournament dominated by the team that bats second. The flip will dictate who goes to meet Capitals in the final. Bet the chaser blind, by all means. We'll stick in for Vipers at a probable even money batting second or choice affair at 1.9110/11.

Recommended Bet

Back Vipers batting second

EXC1.91

Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriors ILT20 player bets



Gurbaz gets a 4/15.00 quote for top Vipers bat and that is pretty chunky about an opener as dangerous as him. Fellow opener Alex Hales is 11/43.75. For Warriors, Seifert gets a 15/28.50 quote which looks big given his exploits. 

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Stick To Cricket

Stick to Cricket Episode Nine: Special guest Wasim Akram on Stokes, Pakistan and Lancashire

  • Max Liu
Stick to Cricket episode eight
Twenty20

Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches Six and Seven: Three strong top-bat bets

  • Ed Hawkins
David Wiese
The Hundred

The Hundred Tips Matches 19 and 20: Stick with Klaasen for 6/1 winner

  • Ed Hawkins
Klaasen has found form in The Hundred

England Cricket

England Cricket

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches Six and Seven: Three strong top-bat bets

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

Best bets busting 23 points

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

Ultimate betting guide to England v India

  • Joe Dyer