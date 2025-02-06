Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriors ILT20 Tips: Vipers to get up in the chase

Watch Cricket... Only Bettor!

Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriors

Friday 7 February, 14:30

TV: live on Zee

Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriors ILT20 team news

Vipers have upgraded their firepower with Rahmanullah Gurbaz in for Azam Khan. But we note they are still not trusting their UAE players. Khuzaima Tanveer bowled only one over despite gaining confidence from some big hitting in defeat in the first qualifier by Capitals. Dhruv Parashar, an all-rounder, didn't bat or bowl.

Possible Vipers XI: Gurbaz, Hales, Holden, Lawrence, S Curran, Rutherford (sub: Obed McCoy), Hasaranga, Tanveer, Ferguson, Parashar, Amir

Tim Seifert's franchise value continued to rise as he bossed the chase for Warriors to knock out Emirates in Abu Dhabi. His 40 from 20 balls turned what could have been a tight chase into a formality. Warriors don't have much faith in Ethan D'Souza, a home batter. It's not clear whether Adam Zampa has been recalled by Australia ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Possible Warriors XI: Kohler-Cadmore, Charles, Roy, Wade, Seifert, Mustafa, D'Souza, A Agar, Harmeet, Southee, Milne

Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriors ILT20 pitch report

In Sharjah in night games it should come as no surprise that the chaser dominates. Twenty-two from the last 36 have been won by the chaser. This season it is five from five. The run rate gap between first and second is 8.3 versus 9.1. That's huge and shows how hard it is for the defender to keep hold of a wet ball because of dew.

Warriors, on an early show, look set to go of favourites as confidence in Vipers, who are building a reputation as a nearly team, starts to evaporate. After a second-placed finish in year one, a blank in year two and then another strong ladder showing, there could be nerves that another chance is to pass them by for the title.

In reality, this is tournament dominated by the team that bats second. The flip will dictate who goes to meet Capitals in the final. Bet the chaser blind, by all means. We'll stick in for Vipers at a probable even money batting second or choice affair at 1.9110/11.

Recommended Bet Back Vipers batting second EXC 1.91

Gurbaz gets a 4/15.00 quote for top Vipers bat and that is pretty chunky about an opener as dangerous as him. Fellow opener Alex Hales is 11/43.75. For Warriors, Seifert gets a 15/28.50 quote which looks big given his exploits.

