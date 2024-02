Joseph top bowler chance

Australia v West Indies

Sunday 11 February, 08.30

Australia v West Indies First T20 team news

Spencer Johnson, the left-arm quick, will make his debut on his home ground. Johnson was crucial in Heat's charge to the BBL title and is a serious performer.

Josh Hazlewood or Jason Behrendorff will be rested, most likely the former.

David Warner top scored with 70 off 36, putting some of his ILT20 efforts into puzzling contrast. Travis Head may come in for him. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are used as the fifth and sixth bowling options.

Probable XI: Warner, inglis, M marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade, Abbott, Zampa, Johnson, Behrendorff

West Indies, beaten by 11 runs in game one, will look at ways to tighten up with the ball. But they may come to the conclusion that they go with the same attack which conceded 213.

One option is to drop Sherfane Rutherford for an extra spin owler. Gudakesh Motie stands by.

Otherwise they had a real crack at the target. And it's absolutely fair to single out Nic Pooran's nonsensical 18 from 17 as the innings which killed them.

Possible XI: King, Charles, Pooran, Hope, Powell, Russell, Shepherd, Holder, Akeal, A Joseph, Motie

Australia v West Indies First T20 pitch report

Seven of the last 11 at Adelaide have been won by the chaser. Of those matches which were not rain affected seven first-innings from ten busted 165 or more. There were four scores of 200 or more. With both bowling units pricey in game one, Australia for 175 or more at around 1.9110/11 is an option.

As identified before the first match, both sides are better chasers. And West Indies' penchant for a target should have paid off with a victory.

They batted superbly, unfazed by a monster total. And had Pooran batted with merely a modicum of the rest of his team-mates' aggression they would have got home.

It's reasonable to keep the visitors on side of the flip goes their way at 3.2011/5. Alternatively they're going to be more than twice that if they have to get after 200 again so there's an in-play option at better odds.

Glenn Maxwell is 4/15.00 for top Aussie bat. That looks like a play. Sportsbook rate him a 20% chance and we know that in the last two years he wins at a rate of 24%. Matthew Wade wins at 15% and we would bet him too if there were fairer odds for a No 7 than 10/111.00. For West Indies we have a top bowler bet. Alzarri Joseph's win rate in two years dipped to 40% but 3/14.00 stands out.

