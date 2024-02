Loser is out

Remember chase bias

Abell in for Capitals

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals

Tuesday 13 February, 14.30

TV: Live on Zee

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals team news

It looks as though Capitals have retained PSL-bound David Willey, jason Roy and Imad Wasim for now. Further player drain if they got through would be feel harsh after Andre Russell departed for West Indies' tour of Australia

Possible XI: Roy, Pepper, Clarke (sub for Ali Khan), Sharfu, Evans, Imad, Allen, Willey, Lalyan, Narine, Little

Capitals may be stronger having lost David Warner and Rovman Powell. Max Holden has shown power in the opening slot and they have won their last two. They have also added Tom Abell in the last 24 hours.

Possible XI: Holden, Banton, Du Plooy, Billings, Raza, Abell, Shanaka, Kuggelijn, Stone, Raja, Haider Ali

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals pitch report

Six from 10 (bang on the historic 60% chase bias) have been won by the side batting second in Abu Dhabi. More than 165 in first dig has been busted four times so we're prone to shorting runs lines at that mark for around 2.1011/10 on the lay button. Dubai defended 148 on their last visit versus Emirates.

The match odds market can barely split these two. And that's about right. Knight Riders are 1.9310/11 with Capitals 2.021/1. We are leaning towards Capitals with the chase in their favour because they have picked up nicely and there's a better balance to their line-up. UAE bowler Haider Ali has also stuck his hand up so homegrown contribution is worth its weight in gold.

Trade Capitals bat 2nd to 1.608/13 Bet now

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals player bets

Sikandar Raza is in tremendous form for Capitals and it's a surprise he's as big as 7/18.00 for top bat with Sportsbook. Leus du Plooy is a good signing for Capitals though and 7/24.50 will be popular for a man who is becoming one of the most reliable in the world on this market. Jason Roy has been boosted to 10/34.33 for ADKR.

