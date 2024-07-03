Tour de France Betting Tips: Girmay at 15/1 should not be ignored on Stage 5

Favourites Philipsen ( 2.25 5/4 ) and Groenewegen ( 7.5 13/2 ) are poor value

Biniam Girmay ( 16.0 15/1 ) did it on Stage 3, why not here?

Arnaud De Lie ( 8.0 7/1 ) and Mark Cavendish ( 16.0 15/1 ) remain good value

What's the stage like?

After the success of the first day in the Alps, attention turns back to the sprinters. With only two categorised climbs, this should end in a bunch finish. Some teams might try to put rival sprinters in trouble on the category four Cote de L'Huis, but with over 30km until the finish, it's likely all the big names will survive to contest the run-in to Saint-Vulbas. A roundabout 1.3km from the line is about the only difficulty to be navigated.

Who are the favourites?

Jasper Philipsen (2.255/4) might generally be heralded as the best sprinter in the world, but for all the same reasons pointed out prior to Stage 3, this might not be a crown that sits comfortably on the head right now: he was underwhelming in the Tour of Belgium; and lacked punch during the finish of the Belgium National Championships. Philipsen wasn't able to contest the finish on Stage 3, so questions remain that make his odds unattractive.

Dylan Groenewegen (7.513/2) fared better on Stage 3, coming 5th, but despite his protestations that he didn't get a clear run that day, was not obviously hampered to the point that it affected his finishing position.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

It's hard to see why Biniam Girmay (16.015/1) - the winner of Stage 3 - is such a big price to repeat here. Admittedly, his win was a surprise - as he is known as a rider who excels on harder finishes - but he won nonetheless, and watching and re-watching the replay it was not down to luck. Those odds might look ridiculously generous at the end of the stage.

Recommended Bet 0.5-point back Biniam Girmay for Stage 5 EXC 16.0

The other top performer from Stage 3 was Arnaud de Lie (8.07/1), and he's worth supporting again here. He was twice stopped in his tracks and would likely have won with a clearer run.

Recommended Bet 2-point back Arnaud De Lie for Stage 5 EXC 8.0

Mark Cavendish (16.015/1) has valid claims, and is preferred to his shorter-priced rivals.

Recommended Bet 0.5-point back Mark Cavendish @ for Stage 5 EXC 16.0

How will it affect the overall markets?

After the fireworks on Stage 4 that ignited the General Classification, this is a rest day in all but name for the Yellow Jersey contenders, whose sole aim will be to survive the day.

All eyes will instead be on the Points Classification.

