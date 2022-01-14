Masters Snooker Day 6 Tips: Back both outsiders

Judd Trump's bid for a second Masters title is very much alive after he came through a deciding frame against his nemesis, Mark Allen. Now for an opponent often touted as his closest rival for the long-term.

Kyren Wilson seemed to have Trump's measure until recently, but has lost all four of their matches since the 2020 World Championship quarter-finals to lead their head-to-head 9-8. Last time at the Champion of Champions, Trump won 6-0.

Wilson to get a boost from thrilling victory?

I don't think we should read too much into any of this though. Wilson is a frontline contender for this title and his overall standard of late is competitive against anyone. He too needed a deciding frame to beat Stuart Bingham in the first round, but there was so much to like about how 'The Warrior' fought back from some mental hammer blows.

At one stage he was set for a 5-1 lead, only to feather the cue ball. Within minutes, the score was 4-4. The long pot that won it was sensational, coming straight off a terrible miss. Perhaps I'm talking my own book here but it felt like a critical moment - perhaps a memorable turning point en route to his first major title?

Expect a spate of century breaks

In truth, I think the match odds are correct here. Trump is entitled to start at 1/2 but he's been far from bombproof this season, or in majors generally. Therefore, my advice is to back Wilson as the first leg of the daily double.

Also, I very much like three centuries or more at 13/8. Wilson has been a ton machine all season and Trump hit three on his own in his first round match.

Daily Double - Pays £7.22 for a £1 stake Back Kyren Wilson to beat Judd Trump @ 13/8

Back Barry Hawkins to beat Mark Selby @ 7/4

Hawkins the more convincing in previous round

A more confident case can be made for the outsider in the evening match. Quite simply, Barry Hawkins played better in his victory over Shaun Murphy than Mark Selby did when downing Stephen Maguire. The Essex man hit five 60+ breaks including a ton. Selby hit only one break over 50. The reigning world champion just isn't that convincing right now.

Their career head-to-head reads 11-8 to Selby, but that is respectable for Hawkins given that his returns are generally far inferior. In majors, Barry actually leads 3-2 including this round, at this event, four years ago. At 2.8815/8, he's fair value to gain revenge for a reverse in the World Grand Prix before Christmas.

Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty