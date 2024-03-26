2024 Premier League Darts Night 9 Belfast Tips: Humphries to break record in Belfast

Back Luke Humphries to make history at 9/4 3.25

Cool Hand's performances over recent weeks make it difficult to back against him

Michael Smith is good value to condemn MvG to another early exit

Luke Humphries to break record in Belfast

After victories in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Cool Hand is now 9/43.25 to break the record he equalled in Ireland last week, and become the first player to win four successive nights in the Premier League.

Back Luke Humphries to win the night @ 9/43.25 Bet here

First up for the World Number One in Northern Ireland will be the man he beat in order to secure his maiden World Championship title on January 3rd, Luke Littler.

Since that magical night at the Alexandra Palace, the pair have met on three occasions with The Nuke coming out on top each time.

Despite Humphries averaging just shy of 104 in their last Premier League encounter, they've not gone up against each other since Cool Hand has started turning performances into points. Luke Humphries is a dominant force once more.

His lowest average en route to his third nightly win last week was just shy of 105, he's scoring more consistently and his finishing stats so far in this tournament are more impressive than his opponent's.

Therefore, when they go head-to-head on night nine, I expect the Grand Slam and Grand Prix winner to come out on top. He's 11/53.20 to hit the most 180s and win.

Back Luke Humphries to beat Luke Littler & hit the most 180s @ 11/53.20 Bet here

All or nothing for MvG

There will also be a repeat of the 2023 World Championship final on Thursday night as Michael Smith takes on Michael van Gerwen.

It really has been all or nothing for MvG so far in this campaign. Five quarter-final defeats, but on the three occasions that he has advanced past the first round, he's gone on to win the entire evening.

He's mentioned that he's been struggling with a shoulder injury and maybe that goes some way to explaining the inconsistencies in his game right now.

The Dutchman has lost with averages of 111 and 99 in his last two Premier League matches but when you consider his current winless run in this tournament and look at how he played in Hildesheim last week, you'd say MvG is as likely to deliver a low 90s average as he is a ton topper at the moment.

Despite still sitting second in the league table, there's a chance he could end the night a little more precariously positioned in the top four.

As for Michael Smith, there were plenty of positives for him to take from his performances in Ireland and as a result he should be full of confidence as he aims to inflict a second defeat on Mighty Mike in 2024.

Bully Boy dug deep when he needed to, showed an impressive steely grit, produced some timely ton plus finishes but also scored heavily in patches.

As a result of reaching a third nightly final, the 2023 World Champion is now back up in the top four, occupying a play-off spot with eight of the 16 weeks of the league phase complete.

All things considered, I think Bully Boy is good value to advance to yet another semi-final at 5/42.25.

Back Michael Smith to beat Michael van Gerwen @ 5/42.25 Bet here

