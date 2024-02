Find the latest odds and specials ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Previous winners and final scores in recent Super Bowls

A look on how to bet on the NFL

How did both sides reach the final?

Will Taylor Swift be mentioned in a post-game speech at 15/2 8.50 ?

Welcome to our ultimate guide to betting on the Super Bowl 2024. The culmination of the NFL season is almost upon us, so if you want to bet on the Super Bowl, read on. This article contains information about the 2024 event, how to place bets on it and even some Super Bowl predictions.

When is the Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Sunday 11 February, at 23:30 UK time.

Where is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl 2024 will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

It is the third successive year that the Super Bowl has been hosted in the west of the USA, with the event taking place in Inglewood, California in 2022 and then in Glendale, Arizona in 2023.

Who is Playing in the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl 2024 will see the National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers take on the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs.

It is a repeat of the Super Bowl from 2022, when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20.

Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl holders, having defeated Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in 2023. At the start of this NFL season, the Chiefs were the Super Bowl betting favourites to defend their crown.

What are the Super Bowl Odds?

The San Francisco 49ers are the favourites to win the Super Bowl 2024 at odds of 3/4.

Last year's winners the Kansas City Chiefs are out at 11/102.11.

On the Betfair Exchange, the 49ers trade at 1.834/5 and the Chiefs at 2.186/5, in the Super Bowl winner market.

The Super Bowl handicap has been set at -2.5 for the 49ers and +2.5 for Kansas. Both teams are priced at 9/10.

Understanding NFL Betting Lines and Super Bowl Odds

Let's take a look at some common NFL betting terms that you are likely to come across when betting on the Super Bowl. Some of these terms can be confusing for UK punters, but are simply the terms used in the USA, for quite straightforward betting markets that we're all familiar with.

Super Bowl Betting Line - The line or 'moneyline' is the US gambling industry term for a match result. You are betting on which team will win the Super Bowl.

- The line or 'moneyline' is the US gambling industry term for a match result. You are betting on which team will win the Super Bowl. NFL Spread - In the UK, the term 'spread' can make us think of spread betting. An NFL spread actually refers to what we'd describe as the handicap. The Super Bowl favourites are available to bet on with a points handicap, while the outsiders can be bet on with a points advantage.

- In the UK, the term 'spread' can make us think of spread betting. An NFL spread actually refers to what we'd describe as the handicap. The Super Bowl favourites are available to bet on with a points handicap, while the outsiders can be bet on with a points advantage. Super Bowl Total Points - What will be the total amount of points scored from both teams in the Super Bowl. You be on whether it will be over a certain stated points total, or under that level.

- What will be the total amount of points scored from both teams in the Super Bowl. You be on whether it will be over a certain stated points total, or under that level. NFL Quarter Betting - Bet on markets limited to a certain quarter of the Super Bowl. So you can bet on which team will win the quarter, with and without a handicap. Or the total points scored in a quarter, or if there will be a touchdown in the quarter.

- Bet on markets limited to a certain quarter of the Super Bowl. So you can bet on which team will win the quarter, with and without a handicap. Or the total points scored in a quarter, or if there will be a touchdown in the quarter. Super Bowl Half Betting - There are also Super Bowl betting markets limited to the first or second half of the game.

Your may wonder how the Super Bowl favourites are determined. If we look at the Super Bowl betting line as an example, there are a number of factors that determine which team are favourites and which are the underdogs.

An NFL bet line will take into account the form of the respective teams and the recent results that got them to the Super Bowl. It will also be influenced by past results and trends. Then there is an influence from bettors themselves. If a large majority of the money being bet on the Super Bowl bet line is being placed on one particular team, then it is likely that their price will drop and their opponents odds' will rise.

Super Bowl Favourites and Underdogs: Analysing the Potential

To help us assess our NFL football predictions, let's take a look at the Super Bowl results from the last ten years.

2014 - Seattle Seahawks 43-8 Denver Broncos

2015 - New England Patriots 28-24 Seattle Seahawks

2016 - Denver Broncos 24-10 Carolina Panthers

2017 - New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons

2018 - Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 New England Patriots

2019 - New England Patriots 13-3 Los Angeles Rams

2020 - Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 San Francisco 49ers

2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 Kansas City Chiefs

2022 - Los Angeles Rams 23-20 Cincinnati Bengals

2023 - Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 Philadelphia Eagles

Here are some stats and observations that we can take from the last ten Super Bowls.

The biggest margin of victory is 35 points which came in 2014

The last two Super Bowls have both seen a narrow winning margin of three points

The average margin of victory is 11.6 points

The biggest total points amount was 74 in 2018

The smallest total points tally was 16 in 2019

The average total points tally is 49.6

Now let's take a look at the playoff results that took the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Consider these past performances when making your Super Bowl picks and predictions.

San Francisco 49ers

Regular season results - W12 L5 T0

- W12 L5 T0 Divisional playoffs - San Francisco 49ers 24-21 Green Bay Packers

- San Francisco 49ers 24-21 Green Bay Packers NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers 34-31 Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs

Regular season results - W11 L6 T0

- W11 L6 T0 Wild Card playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 Miami Dolphins

- Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 Miami Dolphins Divisional playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Buffalo Bills

- Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Buffalo Bills AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 Baltimore Ravens

Finally for this section, let's take a look at the main contenders to be named as the MVP in the Super Bowl. Weigh up the odds when making your Super Bowl MVP predictions.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl 2024

It's time to give you a Super Bowl betting guide, where we take you step-by-step through the process of placing a wager on this event. Here is how you would go about placing a Super Bowl bet right here at Betfair.

Step 1: Visit Betfair

Visit the Betfair website or alternatively, download our mobile betting app.

Step 2: Open an Account and Deposit Funds

If you don't already have a Betfair account, you will need to set one up, which just involves entering your personal details. Once your account is open, you will need to deposit some funds. Just click on the Deposit button, choose your payment method and how much you want to add.

Step 3: Choose Between the Betfair Exchange or Sportsbook

At Betfair there is the choice of betting on the Super Bowl at our Exchange or Sportsbook. At the exchange, you are betting against other punters and can even act as a bookmaker by placing lay bets. Then there is the traditional sportsbook, with a fixed-odds betting service.

Step 4: Find the American Football Betting Section

Whichever choice you make, you will be able to find our NFL betting section easily enough. Look through our A-Z of available sports and click on American Football. From there you will find all the relevant Super Bowl betting markets.

Step 5: Make Your NFL Betting Predictions

Now you can place your Super Bowl bet. Click on the odds of the bet that you wish to make. This will bring up a bet slip, where you can enter your stake. Check that everything is correct and confirm the bet.

How to Make Your Super Bowl Predictions

We've shown you how to place a Super Bowl 2024 bet from a practical aspect, but how do you go about making your choice of wager? Here are some ways to better inform yourself before the Super Bowl, that will help you to make successful NFL betting predictions.

Study the 2024 Super Bowl Stats

Conduct your own Super Bowl analysis by pouring through the relevant statistics. Look at the results of the teams involved and discover how they scored their points and when. Then do the same for the points they conceded. Once you're armed with this sort of information, you'll find that there are many Super Bowl betting markets that scream value, as you see prices that are bigger than the stats suggest they should be. Look into individual player statistics too, in order to take advantage of NFL player props opportunities and to inform your Super Bowl MVP predictions.

Know Your Super Bowl History

Studying past Super Bowls to discover recurring trends, is another way to make smarter Super Bowl picks and predictions. This is especially true when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been involved in three of the last four Super Bowls, winning twice. From a betting perspective, be sure to check out the Betfair Historical Data section, which allows you to download information on past Super Bowls and NFL games. This can be useful, as it allows you to analyse past price movements.

Consider NFL Expert Picks

At this time of year, the media is awash with Super Bowl analysis and predictions. Every American Football expert, whether it's former players, coaches, commentators or journalists, will be giving their NFL Super Bowl predictions and there's lots to be learned from their insight. Then there are the betting tipsters, who will be giving more specialist advice, which can include NFL accumulator tips for Super Bowl Bet Builder wagers. This includes our own experts here at betting.betfair, with our NFL predictor team providing valuable advice for betting on the Super Bowl 2024.

Super Bowl Betting Tips

As we mentioned in the last section, we provide American Football bet tips right here at Betting.Betfair. Take a look at some snippets of our best Betfair NFL tips for the Super Bowl 2024.

"Speaking of stars, they don't come much bigger than Christian McCaffrey who is an electric game-breaker and one-man highlight reel, who was ultra-consistent in the play-offs with 128 yards and 132 yards along with two TDs in each game."

Back Christian McCaffrey to win Super Bowl MVP at 4/15.00 Bet now

Super Bowl Specials

Betfair have also priced up a selection of Special bets for the big game in Las Vegas, including who you might think will join Usher on stage during the half-time show.

You can look to bet on the colour of the Gatorade that will be inevitably thrown over the winning coach, whilst should the Chiefs win and Travis Kelce get on the mic, will he mention Taylor Swift in his speech at 5/16.00, or even get down on one knee and propose to the singer? If you think there is no better place for him to do so then you can back him to perform a Super Bowl proposal at 15/28.50.

For much more special NFL bets this Sunday, click here to see the full prop list!

The Road to Super Bowl 2024 and How to Stay Updated

When is comes to predicting who is going to win the Super Bowl 2024, it is important to stay updated. Team selection and injury news can be vitally important, so check out NFL focused websites for the latest information. Trusted sources from the US, are more likely to have accurate insider information, than the American Football sections of UK-based sports news outlets.

For a gambling focus on NFL, check out Betfair for Super Bowl betting promotions and special bet offers. Our NFL betting section at Betting.Betfair, contains the latest super bowl betting trends and predictions.

Betting on the Super Bowl Safely

If you're placing a Super Bowl bet, it should be both a safe and fun activity. Here are some safety tips for Super Bowl betting.

Tip 1 - Don't bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose. There are no guarantees when you place a bet, so never stake an amount that could cause you any sort of financial difficulty.

- Don't bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose. There are no guarantees when you place a bet, so never stake an amount that could cause you any sort of financial difficulty. Tip 2 - Keep a clear head. If you're planning a bet, one of the key Super Bowl party safety tips is to make sure that you place it when clear headed.

- Keep a clear head. If you're planning a bet, one of the key Super Bowl party safety tips is to make sure that you place it when clear headed. Tip 3 - Never chase your losses. If your Super Bowl bets are not going well, or have already lost, it can be tempting to place more to try to recover your stake. This is not a good idea.

Conclusion

We hope that you enjoyed our guide to betting on the Super Bowl. Head to Betfair if you're ready to place a bet, or check out our range of Super Bowl predictions.

