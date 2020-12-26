NBA Boxing Day Tipsheet: Battle of the young superstars in Memphis

Injuries too much for Memphis to overcome

Atlanta Hawks @ Memphis Grizzlies

Saturday, 22:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

We have a meeting of two of the best young players in the league to kick off the Boxing Day action. This Hawks team goes as Trae Young goes and in the opener he was at his superb best. His 37 points led Atlanta to an easy win over Chicago and he can do similar here. He has a good cast around him and the Hawks can be a dangerous team this year. They played so fast in that game and that is the recipe for success for them.

The Grizzlies are also led by a young star in Ja Morant. He was excellent in the opener but they have so many injury problems that they just do not have the depth right now. Morant can win games on his own, but this Hawks team are just too strong for him to do it without some help.

Take Atlanta to come out of this one with the win but both Morant and Young should show off what they have in an entertaining game.

Raptors need to find their form quickly

Toronto Raptors @ San Antonio Spurs

Sunday, 01:30 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

I think we can just write that opening game for the Raptors off. They were just so far from the team that we are used to seeing that it is hard to put it down to anything but a sluggish start after a short offseason. They were one of the best defensive teams in the league last season but were so poor against the Pelicans. I expect a big bounce back here both on defence and on offence were they were just 42.7% from the floor.

The Spurs came out firing against Memphis. They shot so well, particularly from beyond the arc and they are more than capable of beating this Raptors team if they do not improve. It was a good all round effort in that opener and the game plan should look similar here.

If the two teams play as they did on their opening nights then the Spurs should win easily. However, I am banking on big improvements from Toronto.

Suns scoring power wins out

Phoenix Suns @ Sacramento Kings

Sunday, 03:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

In the NBA bubble the Suns were the form team. They came up just short of pulling off an incredible comeback to sneak into the playoffs. But in the offseason they backed those performances as they made a big trade for Chris Paul. Devin Booker is the main man for this team but Paul gives him a player that can take some of the pressure off.

The Kings pulled off an upset win over the Nuggets in overtime to start their season and they looked good doing so. They have a solid team, but one that just isn't really going to threaten the better teams in the league consistently. The Suns offer a different kind of threat to the Nuggets and I think their scoring will just be too much for Sacramento.