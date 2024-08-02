Olympics Tennis Semi-final Tips: Back Musetti at 7/4 to defeat injured Djokovic

End game in sight for Novak

The most successful career of any tennis player is nearing its end. Novak Djokovic has befallen the same fate as his illustrious contemporaries Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray as the Serbian's body is finally deciding that time is almost up.

The Serbian was able to prolong his best years longer than his rivals, all of whom gave their body to the sport in order to be the best they could be. However, the knee Djokovic injured at the French Open in June is not showing signs of getting better.

Djokovic's creaking bones

In fact, it is getting worse after he seemingly tweaked it during his match yesterday against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic could barely move in the second set and found himself 4-0 down against the Greek. Fortunately for Djokovic, his opponent overthought the matchup and threw it away in a quite pathetic fashion.

Djokovic to his credit smelled blood and panic on the other side of the net and pushed the right buttons to continue his dominance over Tsitsipas, now winning each of their previous 10 meetings.

However, in the midst of all that Djokovic was selective with his effort. He would move for some balls, but not for every one, and was reliant on keeping his serve ticking over. Tsitsipas is a notoriously abject returner of serve, allowing Djokovic to manage his exertions at a sustainable level.

Post-match you could tell that Djokovic was in a bad way. When speaking to Serbian media he kissed the cross that he wears as a necklace and called for divine intervention. He fears he has reaggravated the medial meniscus that he tore during his match against Francisco Cerundolo in the French Open round of 16.

I'm certain that he will take to the court, unlike the last time this injury happened, as he will give everything to capture an Olympic medal - the only outstanding accolade from the game's fullest trophy collection.

It may prove defeating in more ways than one. All three of his great career rivals sacrificed their long term health in order to compete. Federer and Nadal's knees and Murray's hips are now life-time wounds.

Reaching the Olympic finals would be yet another incredible achievement given the circumstances, but I can't be backing him in this physical condition and with clearly waning powers at the price he is against Lorenzo Musetti.

The incredible summer of Musetti

While Novak's summer has been all about that damned knee, Musetti is having a breakout moment. He made the final of Queens, the semi-final at Wimbledon and on the eve of this tournament competed in the final at Umag.

The Italian is an incredible shotmaker, using his exceptional one handed backhand to fully stretch the court and his opponents with angle and power.

That should be of concern to the static Djokovic who, unlike against Tsitsipas, will have to move against an opponent who doesn't break down easily in rallies. He will happily extend them for as long as he needs too, as Alexander Zverev found to his chagrin in yesterday's encounter.

Zverev was clearly feeling the effects of the warm Paris conditions and keeled over on several occasions. Musetti made him work and the German eventually cracked under the scrutiny.

It would be a huge deal for Musetti to defeat Djokovic and the Italian will never have a better opportunity to do so. He certainly has the form - backers of this column will have enjoyed the 10/34.33 winner on him to win his quarter - and I think that at the current odds, and against a Djokovic whose condition is more likely than not to be subpar, Musetti is worth backing at 7/42.75.

