Olympics Men's Tennis: Take generous odds on final glory for Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz is having an incredible summer. Not only has he won Wimbledon and the French Open but he returns to Paris as the red-hot favourite to add an Olympic Gold medal to his ever growing trophy collection.

The Spaniard is staying in the Olympic Village and when he hasn't been on the court practising alongside his legendary compatriot - and doubles partner for this tournament - Rafa Nadal - he has been stopped here, there and everywhere for selfie opportunities.

He has earned this respect and it is no wonder that he is a sub evens favourite to win the gold medal at 1.865/6 on the Betfair Exchange.

The tennis event takes place at Roland Garros, where only a few months ago he steamrolled his way to the first of what will be many French Open titles. In a weak field it is difficult to see past the headline players.

Olympics is a weaker field than a French Open

This doesn't feel like a minefield draw for the players you would expect to do well. Alcaraz, Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud lead their quarters, and all are odds-on to win that section of the draw.

The event has been littered by high-profile withdrawals including the likes of Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz. That is a significant portion of the top players in the men's game.

The draw for Djokovic looks harder on paper than it will be in reality with names like Nadal and Milos Raonic no longer a threat. The highest seed he can encounter is Stefanos Tsitsipas and he is bang out of form, and his former fitness coach has openly criticised his dedication to the sport.

Hamburg champion Arthur Fils is a name to keep an eye on but I think its too early for him to beat a player of Djokovic's reputation should they meet.

For Alcaraz, there's not a credible name on paper that you would think can trouble him until the quarter-finals, which is forecasted to be a contest between Alex de Minaur and Tommy Paul - although you'd fancy neither have the weapons to upset him.

However, I feel there are plenty of reasons to oppose Zverev in his section. The German played his hometown event in Hamburg last week and complained about the condition of his knee. As defending Olympic champion he is carrying the pressure of a title defence on his shoulders, and he is returning to the scene of a heartbreaking five set defeat in the French Open final.

This is where I can spot a decent betting opportunity and I like the chances of Lorenzo Musetti to follow up his breakthrough Wimbledon run and win this quarter at 13/27.50.

It is a negotiable draw with Taylor Fritz, who Musetti downed in five sets just two weeks ago, the biggest obstacle. Musetti knows his way around a clay court and with his form he is too big to ignore.

Recommended Bet Back Lorenzo Musetti to win quarter 2 SBK 13/2

In section 3 Ruud is the player to beat. His record at Roland Garros is exceptional, with 2022 and 2023 final showings followed by a semi-final run that was curtailed by illness in this year's edition.

His draw isn't the worst either with the likes of Francisco Cerundolo or Daniil Medvedev capable on a good day of troubling him, but the Norwegian would be favourite to find a way in his favourite conditions.

Alcaraz's odds a little short?

Despite his undoubted form and deserved favouritism I am not keen on backing Alcaraz who was 3.814/5 to win at this venue only two months ago.

Of course since then he's beaten pretty much everyone who has come before him. However, there have been plenty of dropped sets and he flew quite close to the sun on more than one occasion.

With that in mind the chance that you will receive a comfortable ride for your investment at 1.865/6 seems fanciful. Alcaraz is absolutely capable of that but winning Olympic Gold is a big deal and if you look back at previous winners its not always the top player that wins it. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have never worn Olympic singles gold.

Last shot at Olympic gold for Djokovic

Speaking of Djokovic, you would imagine that at 37-years-old this is his last chance to win win an Olympic medal.

While his position as one of the all-time greats is beyond question, an Olympic medal of any colour has proven elusive. He is deeply patriotic and it has been apparent throughout his career that representing Serbia means a lot to him.

It has just never gone right for him at the Olympics for one reason or another. It shows how difficult it is to win this event, happening only once every four years, that the most successful player of all time has yet to have a glory moment.

Djokovic has a very good chance of doing well here. In making the Wimbledon final he has shown that even at 80% fit - if that - and now in an evident decline relative to his peak years he is still clear of most of the field.

Unlike at the French Open, matches will be competed over three sets rather than five and I think that gives Djokovic room for more hope.

Alcaraz blew him away in a one sided Wimbledon final but if the old master can find form and one big last push in his legs he can make life tough for the Spaniard. I feel there is a touch of value in Djokovic to win and at 5.59/2 on the exchange Djokovic will give a good run for your money.

Recommended Bet Back Novak Djokovic to win the Olympic Games EXC 5.5

