Murray implodes again in decider

Hurkacz needing to win to continue Tour Finals challenge

Bonzi the pick on day two

De Minaur again gets the better of Murray

Action in Paris runs throughout the day on Tuesday with the opening matches getting underway at 1000 UK time but the night matches unlikely to conclude until close to midnight, on what is going to be yet again a packed day of tennis action in the French capital.

Pleasingly, we picked up a big-priced winner on day one with Alex De Minaur taking advantage of yet another Andy Murray final set implosion to win a deciding set from the brink of defeat, giving us the correct 2-1 set scoreline. In other matches, Taylor Fritz eased past Sebastian Baez to continue his quest for a last-minute Tour Finals spot, while another American with a slight chance, Tommy Paul, looks en route for a comeback win over Richard Gasquet at the time of writing - Paul a break to the good in set three.

Korda supported for the match of round one

The Tuesday schedule sees a mixture of mostly round one, but also several round two clashes, and to start the look at tomorrow's matches I want to assess arguably the match of the round between Sebastian Korda and Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz moved down to 10th in the live singles race following Fritz's win on Monday but has the opportunity to leapfrog the American if he can get the better of Korda. Both could put serious pressure on Holger Rune for that eighth and final spot in the Tour Finals.

So, motivation should be a given for the Pole, who reached the final in Basel last week but was defeated by Felix Auger-Aliassime for the title. While Hurkacz did feature in several deciding set wins in that event, none came particularly close to the three-hour mark, so his time expended on court wasn't hugely disastrous. Korda lost in the same event in round one.

The duo actually met earlier in October in quick outdoor conditions in Shanghai, with Hurkacz winning in straight sets priced around the 1.9010/11 mark, but Korda has been backed to reverse that result here, trading at a current 1.774/5. This would seem illogical if it wasn't for a potential leg injury Hurkacz appeared to pick up in that Basel final, but the market movement is pretty severe - if Hurkacz looks in decent shape early on with the first set still on serve, this could be a potential entry point in-running for Hurkacz backers.

Giron capable of reversing Basel loss to Humbert

Moving on, another two players facing a rematch from a recent tournament are Ugo Humbert and Marcos Giron. While Humbert has a much better hard court record (outdoor and indoor) this year in terms of win percentage, there isn't an abundance between the duo in terms of underlying data.

Further, Giron has a better indoors record over the last couple of years, with a higher percentage of service and return points won on the surface. Their recent match in Basel went the distance, with Humbert eventually winning a final set tiebreak, and the market prices haven't moved much since that meeting last week. I can't see a great deal of evidence as to why Humbert should be a relatively solid favourite at 1.645/8 here, also with Giron having already played several matches here in qualifying.

Bonzi looking like value against indoor-hating Lajovic

Finally, Dusan Lajovic has a woeful record indoors in recent years, winning just over 30% of return points, so he should give Benjamin Bonzi plenty of free points on his serve in their match. While Bonzi is lower ranked and less established than the Serbian veteran, he does have a much better long-term indoor record than Lajovic, who already lost in qualifying and is here via a lucky loser spot.

Bonzi comes into the event in good form having reached the Brest Challenger last week indoors and as long as he's not hugely fatigued from that, looks a decent price at 1.991/1.