Ultimate Guide to Australian Open 2025: Betting odds, schedule, how to watch
Read the ultimate guide to the Australian Open 2025, and find out everything you need to know about the first tennis Grand Slam tournament of the year, which starts in Melbourne this Sunday...
Jannik Sinner leads betting to retain his men's singles title
Aryna Sabalenka expected to pull off three-peat after 2023 and 2024 triumphs
Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu are the highest-rated Brit contenders
When Does the Australian Open 2025 Start?
The first Grand Slam of the 2025 tennis season begins on Sunday 12th January.
As has been the case since 1988, the action will take place at Melbourne Park, which boasts of multiple venues that will host this tournament, including the 15,000 capacity Rod Laver Arena.
2025 Australian Open Schedule
Here is the full schedule for the Australian Open in 2025.
|
Date
|
Australian Open Event
|
12-14 January
|
Men's and women's singles first round
|
15-16 January
|
Men's and women's singles second round
|
17-18 January
|
Men's and women's singles third round
|
19-20 January
|
Men's and women's singles fourth round
|
21-22 January
|
Men's and women's singles quarter-finals
|
23 January
|
Women's singles semi-finals
|
24 January
|
Men's singles semi-finals
|
25 January
|
Women's singles final, men's doubles final
|
26 January
|
Men's singles final, women's doubles final
Where Can I Watch the 2025 Australian Open?
The Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport in the UK, while you can also watch on discovery+ and via the Eurosport app and website.
What Happened at the Last Australian Open?
The Australian Open men's singles title was won in 2024 by Jannik Sinner, with the Italian beating Daniil Medvedev in the final to secure his first Grand Slam.
Aryna Sabalenka won the women's singles title at the 2024 Australian Open, defeating Zheng Qinwen. The Belarusian was the defending champion, having also claimed the title in 2023.
The men's doubles title was won by Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebdon, while Hseih Su-wei and Elise Mertens were crowned as women's doubles champions. Hseih also won the mixed doubles title, alongside Jan Zielinski.
What are the Men's Australian Open 2025 Odds?
The defending champion Sinner leads the Australian Open men's singles betting at 7/52.40. Sinner won two Grand Slams, having enjoyed victory at the US Open, with Carlos Alcaraz securing the other two.
Alcaraz is 16/54.20 in the betting after winning the French Open and Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic is not far behind at 4/15.00, as he looks to claim his 25th Grand Slam. Of his current tally of 24, a record 10 have come at the Australian Open.
Here are the leading contenders in the pre-tournament Australian Open betting odds.
|
Player
|
Australian Open Betting Odds
|
Jannik Sinner
|
6/42.50
|
Carlos Alcaraz
|
10/34.33
|
Novak Djokovic
|
4/15.00
|
Alexander Zverev
|
9/110.00
|
Daniil Medvedev
|
14/115.00
|
Taylor Fritz
|
22/123.00
|
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
|
35/136.00
|
Stefanos Tsitsipas
|
40/141.00
|
Holger Rune
|
40/141.00
|
Alex De Minaur
|
40/141.00
|
Jack Draper
|
45/146.00
What are the Women's Australian Open Betting Odds?
Sabalenka leads the Australian Open women's singles betting at 11/53.20. The world number one has claimed the last two Australian Open titles and also won the most recent Grand Slam last year, when she triumphed at the US Open.
Coco Gauff is the second favourite at 4/15.00, while the reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek is not far behind at 9/25.50.
Take a look at the leading women contenders in the Australian Open betting odds.
|
Player
|
Australian Open Odds
|
Aryna Sabalenka
|
11/53.20
|
Coco Gauff
|
4/15.00
|
Iga Swiatek
|
9/25.50
|
Elena Rybakina
|
8/19.00
|
Qinwen Zheng
|
13/114.00
|
Karolina Muchova
|
19/120.00
|
Naomi Osaka
|
22/123.00
|
Mirra Andreeva
|
25/126.00
|
Paula Badosa
|
33/134.00
|
Jessica Pegula
|
40/141.00
|
Barbora Krejcikova
|
40/141.00
|
Jasmine Paolini
|
40/141.00
Betfair OddsBoosts for Australian Open Betting 2025
There are OddsBoosts available at Betfair for two of the major contenders in the outright markets.
Alcaraz is available at 7/24.50 to claim his first Australian Open title and to achieve the remarkable feat of completing a career Grand Slam at just 21-years-old.
Swiatek has been boosted to 5/16.00 to win the women's singles title. The Pole reached the semi-final stage in 2022.
How are the British Contenders Rated in the Australian Open Odds?
Jack Draper is the shortest priced Brit at the 2025 Australian Open, with the 23-year-old priced at 45/146.00 to win the men's singles title, after reaching the semi-finals of the US Open last year.
Cameron Norrie is the next highest-rated British male at 100/1101.00, while Jacob Fearnley is 500/1501.00, having shot up the rankings with a series of Challenger Tour wins over the last year.
Emma Raducanu leads the British contenders for the women's singles title, with the former US Open champion priced at 66/167.00.
The British number one Katie Boulter is out at 150/1151.00, despite being ranked relatively highly ranked at 23 in the world. Sonay Kartal makes the first round for the first time having enjoyed her maiden WTA 250 win in September and is priced at 500/1501.00.
