Ultimate Guide to Australian Open 2025: Betting odds, schedule, how to watch

When Does the Australian Open 2025 Start?

The first Grand Slam of the 2025 tennis season begins on Sunday 12th January.

As has been the case since 1988, the action will take place at Melbourne Park, which boasts of multiple venues that will host this tournament, including the 15,000 capacity Rod Laver Arena.

2025 Australian Open Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Australian Open in 2025.

Date Australian Open Event 12-14 January Men's and women's singles first round 15-16 January Men's and women's singles second round 17-18 January Men's and women's singles third round 19-20 January Men's and women's singles fourth round 21-22 January Men's and women's singles quarter-finals 23 January Women's singles semi-finals 24 January Men's singles semi-finals 25 January Women's singles final, men's doubles final 26 January Men's singles final, women's doubles final

Where Can I Watch the 2025 Australian Open?

The Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport in the UK, while you can also watch on discovery+ and via the Eurosport app and website.

What Happened at the Last Australian Open?

The Australian Open men's singles title was won in 2024 by Jannik Sinner, with the Italian beating Daniil Medvedev in the final to secure his first Grand Slam.

Aryna Sabalenka won the women's singles title at the 2024 Australian Open, defeating Zheng Qinwen. The Belarusian was the defending champion, having also claimed the title in 2023.

The men's doubles title was won by Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebdon, while Hseih Su-wei and Elise Mertens were crowned as women's doubles champions. Hseih also won the mixed doubles title, alongside Jan Zielinski.

What are the Men's Australian Open 2025 Odds?

The defending champion Sinner leads the Australian Open men's singles betting at 7/52.40. Sinner won two Grand Slams, having enjoyed victory at the US Open, with Carlos Alcaraz securing the other two.

Alcaraz is 16/54.20 in the betting after winning the French Open and Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic is not far behind at 4/15.00, as he looks to claim his 25th Grand Slam. Of his current tally of 24, a record 10 have come at the Australian Open.

Here are the leading contenders in the pre-tournament Australian Open betting odds.

Player Australian Open Betting Odds Jannik Sinner 6/42.50 Carlos Alcaraz 10/34.33 Novak Djokovic 4/15.00 Alexander Zverev 9/110.00 Daniil Medvedev 14/115.00 Taylor Fritz 22/123.00 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 35/136.00 Stefanos Tsitsipas 40/141.00 Holger Rune 40/141.00 Alex De Minaur 40/141.00 Jack Draper 45/146.00

What are the Women's Australian Open Betting Odds?

Sabalenka leads the Australian Open women's singles betting at 11/53.20. The world number one has claimed the last two Australian Open titles and also won the most recent Grand Slam last year, when she triumphed at the US Open.

Coco Gauff is the second favourite at 4/15.00, while the reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek is not far behind at 9/25.50.

Take a look at the leading women contenders in the Australian Open betting odds.

Player Australian Open Odds Aryna Sabalenka 11/53.20 Coco Gauff 4/15.00 Iga Swiatek 9/25.50 Elena Rybakina 8/19.00 Qinwen Zheng 13/114.00 Karolina Muchova 19/120.00 Naomi Osaka 22/123.00 Mirra Andreeva 25/126.00 Paula Badosa 33/134.00 Jessica Pegula 40/141.00 Barbora Krejcikova 40/141.00 Jasmine Paolini 40/141.00

How are the British Contenders Rated in the Australian Open Odds?

Jack Draper is the shortest priced Brit at the 2025 Australian Open, with the 23-year-old priced at 45/146.00 to win the men's singles title, after reaching the semi-finals of the US Open last year.

Cameron Norrie is the next highest-rated British male at 100/1101.00, while Jacob Fearnley is 500/1501.00, having shot up the rankings with a series of Challenger Tour wins over the last year.

Emma Raducanu leads the British contenders for the women's singles title, with the former US Open champion priced at 66/167.00.

The British number one Katie Boulter is out at 150/1151.00, despite being ranked relatively highly ranked at 23 in the world. Sonay Kartal makes the first round for the first time having enjoyed her maiden WTA 250 win in September and is priced at 500/1501.00.