Australian Open

Ultimate Guide to Australian Open 2025: Betting odds, schedule, how to watch

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open 10 times

Read the ultimate guide to the Australian Open 2025, and find out everything you need to know about the first tennis Grand Slam tournament of the year, which starts in Melbourne this Sunday...

  • Jannik Sinner leads betting to retain his men's singles title

  • Aryna Sabalenka expected to pull off three-peat after 2023 and 2024 triumphs

  • Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu are the highest-rated Brit contenders

When Does the Australian Open 2025 Start?

The first Grand Slam of the 2025 tennis season begins on Sunday 12th January.

As has been the case since 1988, the action will take place at Melbourne Park, which boasts of multiple venues that will host this tournament, including the 15,000 capacity Rod Laver Arena.

2025 Australian Open Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Australian Open in 2025.

Date

Australian Open Event

12-14 January

Men's and women's singles first round

15-16 January

Men's and women's singles second round

17-18 January

Men's and women's singles third round

19-20 January

Men's and women's singles fourth round

21-22 January

Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

23 January

Women's singles semi-finals

24 January

Men's singles semi-finals

25 January

Women's singles final, men's doubles final

26 January

Men's singles final, women's doubles final

Where Can I Watch the 2025 Australian Open?

The Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport in the UK, while you can also watch on discovery+ and via the Eurosport app and website.

What Happened at the Last Australian Open?

The Australian Open men's singles title was won in 2024 by Jannik Sinner, with the Italian beating Daniil Medvedev in the final to secure his first Grand Slam.

Aryna Sabalenka won the women's singles title at the 2024 Australian Open, defeating Zheng Qinwen. The Belarusian was the defending champion, having also claimed the title in 2023.

The men's doubles title was won by Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebdon, while Hseih Su-wei and Elise Mertens were crowned as women's doubles champions. Hseih also won the mixed doubles title, alongside Jan Zielinski.

What are the Men's Australian Open 2025 Odds?

The defending champion Sinner leads the Australian Open men's singles betting at 7/52.40. Sinner won two Grand Slams, having enjoyed victory at the US Open, with Carlos Alcaraz securing the other two.

Alcaraz is 16/54.20 in the betting after winning the French Open and Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic is not far behind at 4/15.00, as he looks to claim his 25th Grand Slam. Of his current tally of 24, a record 10 have come at the Australian Open.

Here are the leading contenders in the pre-tournament Australian Open betting odds.

Player

Australian Open Betting Odds

Jannik Sinner

6/42.50

Carlos Alcaraz

10/34.33

Novak Djokovic

4/15.00

Alexander Zverev

9/110.00

Daniil Medvedev

14/115.00

Taylor Fritz

22/123.00

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

35/136.00

Stefanos Tsitsipas

40/141.00

Holger Rune

40/141.00

Alex De Minaur

40/141.00

Jack Draper

45/146.00

What are the Women's Australian Open Betting Odds?

Sabalenka leads the Australian Open women's singles betting at 11/53.20. The world number one has claimed the last two Australian Open titles and also won the most recent Grand Slam last year, when she triumphed at the US Open.

Coco Gauff is the second favourite at 4/15.00, while the reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek is not far behind at 9/25.50.

Take a look at the leading women contenders in the Australian Open betting odds.

Player

Australian Open Odds

Aryna Sabalenka

11/53.20

Coco Gauff

4/15.00

Iga Swiatek

9/25.50

Elena Rybakina

8/19.00

Qinwen Zheng

13/114.00

Karolina Muchova

19/120.00

Naomi Osaka

22/123.00

Mirra Andreeva

25/126.00

Paula Badosa

33/134.00

Jessica Pegula

40/141.00

Barbora Krejcikova

40/141.00

Jasmine Paolini

40/141.00

Betfair OddsBoosts for Australian Open Betting 2025

There are OddsBoosts available at Betfair for two of the major contenders in the outright markets.

Alcaraz is available at 7/24.50 to claim his first Australian Open title and to achieve the remarkable feat of completing a career Grand Slam at just 21-years-old.

Swiatek has been boosted to 5/16.00 to win the women's singles title. The Pole reached the semi-final stage in 2022.

How are the British Contenders Rated in the Australian Open Odds?

Jack Draper is the shortest priced Brit at the 2025 Australian Open, with the 23-year-old priced at 45/146.00 to win the men's singles title, after reaching the semi-finals of the US Open last year.

Cameron Norrie is the next highest-rated British male at 100/1101.00, while Jacob Fearnley is 500/1501.00, having shot up the rankings with a series of Challenger Tour wins over the last year.

Recommended Bet

Jack Draper to win the 2025 Australian Open

SBK45/1

Emma Raducanu leads the British contenders for the women's singles title, with the former US Open champion priced at 66/167.00.

The British number one Katie Boulter is out at 150/1151.00, despite being ranked relatively highly ranked at 23 in the world. Sonay Kartal makes the first round for the first time having enjoyed her maiden WTA 250 win in September and is priced at 500/1501.00.

Recommended Bet

Emma Raducanu to win the 2025 Australian Open

SBK66/1

Read more Australian Open previews and get daily tips through the tournament

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Tennis Tips

Davis Cup Finals: Back USA at 9/2 to crash Nadal retirement party

  • Gavin Mair
Tennis player Rafael Nadal
Tennis Tips

ATP Finals Preview and Tip: Sinner to beat games total at 11/10

  • Gavin Mair
Fritz Paris
Tennis Tips

ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Preview and Tip: Zverev to edge tight opener value at 16/5

  • Gavin Mair
Zverev Paris