Strictly Come Dancing Final Odds: Can anyone stop Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse?

Bill Bailey is 1.814/5 on the Betfair Exchange to become the 18th celebrity winner of Strictly Come Dancing in Saturday's final.

The pair have been the market jollies for weeks even though they are yet to top the leaderboard. They have been steady but only fleetingly spectacular and yet Bailey's impressive sense of timing and work ethic, as well as partner Oti Mabuse's popularity, means he's maintained the public's favour.

Oti has an iron will to win, as Betfair Ambassador and ex-Strictly star Graeme Swann has explained.

The winner will be decided by public vote on Saturday after each of the four remaining pairs has performed three routines, including their own favourite from the series, a spectacular Showdance and a Judges' Pick.

If it's a popularity contest then the market has it right and Bill and Oti win. But if it's about the dancing then at least two of the remain celebs have a good chance.

HRVY is the greatest dancer

HRVY 3.052/1 is Bailey's closest rival in the betting and it's easy to see why. The 21-year-old has topped the leaderboard more times (three) than anyone else. Last week one of the judges, Motsi, joked that next year HRVY might be asked back to the show as a professional dancer. He really is that good.

Could that be the problem? Is his brilliance a little boring? Some years the best dancer doesn't win and, judging by those odds, bettors think 2020 will be one of those years.

Can Maisie complete road to redemption?

Maisie Smith 8.615/2 was the ante-post favourite but drifted once the dancing started. It's not clear why as she finished second in week one and topped the leaderboard in week two. She had to compete for survival in two dance-offs, although the judges responded well to her throughout.

Word on social media was that fans found the EastEnders actor cocky. Maisie took that on board and returned humbler but more on point than ever, culminating in last week's perfect 30 that meant she topped the leaderboard for the second time. It would be a great story if Maisie could go one better and win it on Saturday.

Jamie's survivor story to win the day?

Jamie Laing 90.089/1 has come up the hard way. Not in life, just in Strictly, where the Made in Chelsea star had to survive three dance offs to make this Saturday's final.

He's the big outsider of the remaining four but perhaps Jamie is going to make a habit of upsetting the odds. The problem is that while the judges like him, the public aren't so keen or he wouldn't have ended up in those dance-offs.

He has improved as the series has gone on. Unfortunately, when he performs an impressive routine he comes off triumphalist, which isn't a great look for somebody who's built his career on being posh. Imagine how unbearable he'll be if he wins.