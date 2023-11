England keeper Earps 8/11 1.73 to claim award

Cricket legend Broad is 9/4 3.25

Dettori leads chasing pack at 10/1 11.00

With just under one month to go before the winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) is announced, the Betfair Sportsbook indicates it is a two horse race between a footballer and a cricketer.

England Women's goalkeeper Mary Earps is 8/111.73 to get her hands on the trophy at the televised ceremony on 20 December.

England cricket legend Stuart Broad, meanwhile, is 9/43.25 to bowl over the voters and usurp Earps.

The pair are way out in front in a market where one-time favourite Frankie Dettori 10/111.00 - who looks unlikely to stay the course in this contest - is the next shortest price.

Mary Earps is the SPOTY favourite

Earps was arguably the star of England's run to the final of the Women's World Cup and has starred for her club Manchester United.

She is an inspiration to fans and one of the most sought after players in the women's game.

Her teammate Beth Mead won this award last year which is another illustration of the way the England Women's squad have captured the nation's imagination.

Earps won the Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award and is one of four England players (the others are Rachel Daly, Georgia Stanway and Millie Bright) on the shortlist for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Best Women's Player of the Year.

At 8/111.73, the Betfair Sportsbook indicates there is a good chance that she will add SPOTY to her collection of honours next month.

Broad 9/4 3.25 for another glorious goodbye

Stuart was catapulted into SPOTY favouritism in August after ending his Test cricket career by taking the final wicket in England's fifth Test Ashes victory over Australia.

The win meant the series ended 2-2 and it was almost a perfect ending to an extraordinary career in which Broad took 604 wickets. Almost perfect because England could only draw a series which many commentators said they should have won.

Broad was England's hero in a thrilling Test at a packed Oval. It was a fitting way to sign off for a man who has been crucial for England in the past 15 years.

Winning SPOTY would give fans another opportunity to salute his achievements.

Bettors cool on 10/1 11.00 Dettori

Frankie Dettori 10/111.00 rode four winners at Royal Ascot this summer but was beaten to the leading jockey award at the meeting by Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore.

Dettori became favourite to win SPOTY earlier in the year when he annouced that he would retire at the end of the Flat racing season.

However, the 52-year-old, who has ridden more than 3,300 winners, went back on that decision and said recently he would ride in America next year.

Katrina Johnson-Thompson is 16/117.00 in the SPOTY betting after winning gold in the heptathlon at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, sealing her second World Champion title.

Jude Bellingham 25/126.00 is the only other contender at shorter than 50/1. He has made a scintillating start to his Real Madrid career and emerged as a key player for England in their unbeaten Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

If the Three Lions justify their favouritism for next summer's finals in Germany, the 20-year-old footballer could be in contention for SPOTY in 2024.

For 2023, it looks to be a straight battle between Earps and Broad.

Get more SPOTY betting updates before the ceremony on 20 December.